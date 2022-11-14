Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating 35 years of a lighted holiday parade
Oskaloosa’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade is celebrating its 35th year! Oskaloosa Main Street Director Amy Brainard and Deb Bruxvoort from the Mahaska Chamber share what to expect!. The Lighted Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 3rd at 7 pm in Downtown Oskaloosa.
Thanksgiving Challenge to make the best course with leftovers
Thanksgiving is almost here and that means leftovers are not far behind. TV Chef and Entrepreneur Penny Davidi challenged two teams of students at the Iowa Culinary Institute at Des Moines Area Community College to make a fresh dish with Thanksgiving leftovers. Iowa Culinary Institute Director John Andres helped determine the winner with Chef Penny.
Open for Business: Pop & Nod Boutique
The clothing is bold, bright, and has a special cause behind it. You can shop in the store now that it is open for business in the Roosevelt Shopping Center. Pop & Nod Boutique Owner Mallory Halverson shares what the store is all about!. Pop & Nod Boutique is located...
How often you need to see your ob/gyn
Dr. Francesca Turner from Broadlawns Obstetrics and Gynecology shares why she joined medical staff at Broadlawns. Broadlawns Obstetrics and Gynecology is located off Hickman Road in Des Moines. Call 515-282-2340 to make an appointment or go online to broadlawns.org.
Procedure can help with common foot condition
Don’t live with foot pain. A procedure can help with a common condition. Dr. Paul Dayton and Dr. Mindi Dayton from the Foot and Ankle Center of Iowa share a procedure for bunions. The Foot and Ankle Center of Iowa is located at 3720 N Ankeny Boulevard in Ankeny....
