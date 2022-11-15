Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: Inside the USMNT's 'unbelievable' Qatar hotel on a $15B man-made island
DOHA, Qatar — The half-hour journey from the airport to the U.S. men's national teamWorld Cup base zips past skyscrapers and then snakes right, onto an exotic island that used to be sea. Upon arrival last weekend, USMNT players rode past marinas on The Pearl, Qatar’s most exclusive district....
Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites
DOHA Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday, a last minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans.
