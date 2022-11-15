Pennsylvania partnering with public and private sector to decarbonize industry and manufacturing sectors. The Wolf Administration announced Thursday the next steps taken by the commonwealth to achieve Governor Tom Wolf’s goal to ensure Pennsylvania secures at least one spot as one of the nation’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs to lead industrial sector decarbonization, with a focus on heavy manufacturing. In partnership with Team Pennsylvania, the commonwealth submitted a concept paper to the U.S. Department of Energy to establish an H2Hub known as the Decarbonization Network of Appalachia (DNA H2Hub) focused on industrial and manufacturing decarbonization.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO