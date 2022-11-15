ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing

By ILAN BEN ZION
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9wOu_0jBERZYn00

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics and Palestinian officials said.

The Magen David Adom paramedic service confirmed the two were killed in the settlement of Ariel. The four wounded were hospitalized in serious condition.

It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory.

The Israeli military said the Palestinian first attacked the Israelis at the entrance to the settlement’s industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed more people there. The army said the man then stole a car, intentionally collided with a car on a nearby highway and struck another person, before fleeing the scene on foot.

It said the attacker was shot by a soldier, and that troops were searching the area for additional suspects.

Amateur video aired on Israeli television appeared to show the suspected attacker running down a highway and collapsing to the ground after he was shot. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed that Mohammad Souf, 18, from the nearby village of Hares was the slain attacker.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Gaza's rulers, the militant Hamas group, hailed Tuesday's attack as “heroic.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and said Israel was “fighting terror nonstop and full force.”

“Our security forces are working around the clock to protect Israeli citizens and harm terror infrastructure everywhere, all the time,” he said.

This year’s surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has killed at least 25 people on the Israeli side and more than 130 Palestinians, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006.

Israel says its almost nightly arrest raids in the West Bank — which began after Palestinian attacks killed 19 Israelis last spring — are needed to dismantle militant networks at a time when Palestinian security forces are unable or unwilling to do so.

The Palestinians say the raids undermine their security forces and are aimed at cementing Israel’s open-ended 55-year occupation of lands they want for their hoped-for state. Hundreds of Palestinians have been rounded up in such raids, with many placed in so-called administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them without trial or charge.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Palestinian officials say house fire in Gaza Strip kills 21

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — A fire set off by stored gasoline in a residential building killed 21 people Thursday evening in a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the territory's Hamas rulers said, in one of the deadliest incidents in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
WHIO Dayton

Gaza fire kills 17 from one family during birthday party

JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip — (AP) — At least 17 members of one family were among those killed when a fire tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip during a birthday party, a relative said Friday. Officials in Hamas-run Gaza have said Thursday night's blaze...
WHIO Dayton

Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — When Russia's top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei...
WHIO Dayton

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

UNITED NATIONS -- A United Nations official says the U.N. is “cautiously optimistic” a wartime deal that has enabled Ukraine to export over 11 million metric tons of wheat and Russia to ship its grain and fertilizer to world markets will be renewed. The official, who was not...
WHIO Dayton

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid operator warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to as much as 40% of the population at the onset of winter. Grid operator...
WHIO Dayton

Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a...
WHIO Dayton

Russia launches missile barrage on Ukraine as 1st snow falls

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine's energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow's missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations...
WHIO Dayton

Nigerian soldier opens fire at northeast base, killing two

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A Nigerian soldier opened fire in a military base, killing an aid worker and a fellow soldier in the country’s northeast region where troops are fighting decade-long extremist violence, authorities said. Samson Nantip Zhakom, a spokesman for the Nigerian army, said troops...
WHIO Dayton

UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government, saying the al-Shabab "terrorist group" still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The...
WHIO Dayton

Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Global climate talks approached crunch time on Friday, the final scheduled day of negotiations that are expected to go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. The European Union made a surprise proposal late Thursday that could help...
WHIO Dayton

Myanmar releases 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar's military-controlled government released an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American on Thursday as part of a broad prisoner amnesty that also freed many local citizens held for protesting the army takeover. The imprisonment of the foreigners had caused...
WHIO Dayton

UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer

GENEVA — (AP) — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries. Rebeca Grynspan,...
WHIO Dayton

20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan — (AP) — A van fell into a water-filled ditch in Pakistan's flood-hit south, killing 20 passengers — mostly women and children — and injuring 13 others overnight, police said Friday. The incident on a flood-weakened highway took place in Sindh province on Indus...
WHIO Dayton

Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said Friday he remained committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.”. The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year...
WHIO Dayton

Threats to peace dominate Asia-Pacific leaders' summit

BANGKOK — (AP) — Threats to peace and stability were dominating the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim economies Friday in Bangkok, as leaders warned that war and tensions among the big powers threaten to unravel the global order. Underscoring the risks, North Korea fired an intercontinental...
WHIO Dayton

Seoul: North Korea fires suspected long-range missile

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected long-range missile designed to strike the mainland U.S. on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.
WHIO Dayton

Japan: NKorea missile test shows potential ability to hit US

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The Japanese defense minister says a North Korean missile test-launched Friday could potentially reach the entire continental U.S. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the suspected intercontinental ballistic missile flew 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 6,000 kilometers (3,600 miles).
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc on funding for loss and damage and mitigation is “a final offer” that seeks to “find a compromise” between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt.
WHIO Dayton

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it's unclear whether North Korea...
WHIO Dayton

Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy