Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 20th and Pierce
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 20th and Pierce on Thursday. Police say a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 11:15 a.m.
3 people shot, injured near 35th and McKinley
Three people are in the hospital with injuries after police say gunmen opened fire, hitting two people in a car and one walking outside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County
Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man wanted for Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a man who shot someone near 49th and Lisbon on the morning of Nov. 10. Police said the shots were fired from a handgun around 3:30 a.m. during a fight. The wanted man then ran away. He's described as Black, between the ages...
15-year-old girl shot after fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River
A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot after a fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River on Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
Man shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms they have responded to Teutonia and Villard for a reported shooting.
WISN
Man, 68, dies in fire in Milwaukee townhouse
MILWAUKEE — A 68-year-old man was killed in a fire Tuesday night near North 61st and Stark streets in Milwaukee. The 911 call was made at about 7:04 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Will Kowalski. There was a report of a trapped person in the two-story townhouse. Firefighters found...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
Office of Violence Prevention: Reckless driving is 'terrorizing the entire city'
"This behavior is an assault on the public safety and health of this community and so we should include this as a type of violence we would like to curb,” Hamilton said.
Comments / 0