Yardbarker
Liverpool star signs new contract after recent Jurgen Klopp praise
Liverpool winger Ben Doak has signed his first professional contract at the club. Doak made his debut for Liverpool in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County. The young winger signed from Celtic during the summer transfer window and recently turned 17 years old, and was even given a place on the bench in the Premier League against Southampton.
'They don't suffer - and they don't CARE': Cristiano Ronaldo says Man United youngsters are 'not the same' as his generation... and claims only Dalot, Martinez and Casemiro are 'very professional'
Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the attitude and professionalism of Manchester United's young stars. In his explosive Talk TV interview, which took in several topics - including his thoughts on former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the devastating loss of his baby boy Angel and how close he came to joining Manchester City in 2021, the Portugal forward complained that young players have it too easy and don't listen to his advice.
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
Brentford striker Ivan Toney faces a possible ban of up to SIX MONTHS after he was charged by the FA for breaking betting rules 232 TIMES in four years - but there is no suggestion he bet against his own team
Ivan Toney has been accused of 232 breaches of betting rules and faces a possible ban until the end of the season at least. The Brentford star, who was overlooked for England's World Cup squad after Sportsmail revealed he was being investigated by the FA, has been charged with misconduct.
