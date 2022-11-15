Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer: Manchester United considering split with Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United of England's Premier League is considering contract termination and split with soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker made critical comments about the club in an unsanctioned interview.
Guess how many times Wayne Rooney shows up in our list of all FIFA cover stars
Reminisce about your favorite FIFA covers with our list of every cover athlete to grace the series
Yardbarker
Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar
Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites
DOHA Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday, a last minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans.
Comments / 0