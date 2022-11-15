ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liverpool star signs new contract after recent Jurgen Klopp praise

Liverpool winger Ben Doak has signed his first professional contract at the club. Doak made his debut for Liverpool in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County. The young winger signed from Celtic during the summer transfer window and recently turned 17 years old, and was even given a place on the bench in the Premier League against Southampton.

