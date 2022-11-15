Read full article on original website
Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar
Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
Soccer: Manchester United considering split with Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United of England's Premier League is considering contract termination and split with soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker made critical comments about the club in an unsanctioned interview.
World Cup 2022: Inside the USMNT's 'unbelievable' Qatar hotel on a $15B man-made island
DOHA, Qatar — The half-hour journey from the airport to the U.S. men's national teamWorld Cup base zips past skyscrapers and then snakes right, onto an exotic island that used to be sea. Upon arrival last weekend, USMNT players rode past marinas on The Pearl, Qatar’s most exclusive district....
Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites
DOHA Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday, a last minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans.
Liverpool star signs new contract after recent Jurgen Klopp praise
Liverpool winger Ben Doak has signed his first professional contract at the club. Doak made his debut for Liverpool in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County. The young winger signed from Celtic during the summer transfer window and recently turned 17 years old, and was even given a place on the bench in the Premier League against Southampton.
