Watch: Camp Hill wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Camp Hill was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Lions wrestlers Kobe Moore and Noah Doi and coach Chad Gallaher answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
Live coverage: WIAA Divisions 1, 2 and 3 state football high school championship games
MADISON - The 2022 WIAA state high school football finals continue Friday with three championship games (Divisions 1, 2 and 3) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. And we're here to bring you game updates from each contest. ...
‘This is the best feeling ever’: Cam Standish’s late fourth quarter goal against Villa Maria lands Mechanicsburg in PIAA 2A final
SHILLINGTON— When it comes to big time players making big time plays, it doesn’t get any better than what Cam Standish did on Wednesday inside of Governor Mifflin’s stadium. Because just when it seemed as if the PIAA 2A semifinal matchup between Mechanicsburg and Villa Maria was...
Check out Trinity’s new track and football field from the sky: video
Trinity High School, a private high school located at 3601 Simpson Ferry Rd in Camp Hill recently finished installing their brand new, state-of-the-art track and turf football field. According to Trinity’s Athletic Director, Eric Kindler, the discussion to make upgrades to the field has been in planning for almost two...
