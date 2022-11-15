Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Grizzlies Are Losing A Big Star
The Memphis Grizzlies are currently battling it out in the Western Conference, just a hair behind the Utah Jazz in the fourth spot. They have a record of 9-5 and have been playing quite well. Of course, Ja Morant has been the biggest star of the team but the hard...
LeBron James trade to Suns? NBA scout says Phoenix is 'ideal candidate' for Lakers star
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Los Angeles Lakers' 3-10 start to the season. And the Phoenix Suns are evidently an "ideal candidate" to trade for the NBA superstar. ...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
WWL-TV
Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Claims Ja Morant Doesn't Make His Teammates Better
Ja Morant is having one hell of a season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite injury issues early in the year, Memphis has done a good job of staying toward the upper half of the West with a 9-5 record heading into this game. They are one of the most polished teams in the NBA right now and Morant is their featured star on a team with depth and arguably one of the best backcourts in the NBA.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley slams Nets, says franchise featuring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has 'wasted four years'
Charles Barkley is rarely one to mince his words and today his target was the Brooklyn Nets. Discussing their fortunes on Inside the NBA, Barkley slammed the Nets, saying they "ain't even close" to winning a championship and that their title window is "almost over." "This team's been together for...
Yardbarker
NBA Buzz: Simmons, Trades, SGA, Knicks, Cavs
Simmons came to the Nets via the James Harden deal last season after sitting out the first half of the season while under contract with the Sixers. He ended up not playing in a single game for Brooklyn after the trade and this season, he’s missed five of 15 games for the Nets, averaging a career-low 26.6 minutes in the contests he’s suiting up in.
Sporting News
Mavericks' Luka Doncic is as confused about his shush celebration vs. Clippers as everyone else
The Clippers were on the receiving end of another big-time shot from Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Tuesday. With less than 30 seconds remaining in a one-point game, the ball found its way to the three-time All-Star on a broken possession with the shot clock winding down. All Doncic had the time to do was throw up a deep 3-pointer over the outstretched hands of Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, and... it touched nothing but the net.
Yardbarker
Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo
Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
Celtics’ secret weapon in Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker territory
The Boston Celtics, in the early goings of the season, own the best record in the entire association with an elite 12-3 record following their 25-point drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their strong start to the season has been fueled largely by Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber play, as the 24-year old star is currently averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 15 games despite a rough shooting night in their most recent win.
Memphis Grizzlies players shoot down Charles Barkley’s comments about Ja Morant
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley made headlines ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he said Ja Morant has to learn to make his teammates better. "The next evolution for Ja is he's got to make players around him...
NBA
Zion Williamson questionable for Friday's game against Celtics
BOSTON (12-3) Wednesday win at Atlanta. Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Al Horford. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy lll, Jonas Valanciunas.
Sporting News
Greg Hardy net worth: purse history, career earnings for controversial former NFL, UFC star-turned-boxer
Greg Hardy was in line to potentially become a successful and rich NFL star. Controversy, including an arrest for assault and communicating threats, in which he allegedly attacked his then-girlfriend, has resulted in his career taking a turn. Now, the former footballer competes in the world of combat sports. Hardy,...
Sporting News
USC vs. UCLA odds, prediction, betting trends for prime-time Pac-12 showdown
USC (9-1) remains in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth under first-year coach Lincoln Riley, and this is the first of what could be three straight games against ranked teams to close the regular season. Quarterback Caleb Williams leads the Pac-12 with 31 TD passes with just two interceptions.
