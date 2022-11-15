ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Grizzlies Are Losing A Big Star

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently battling it out in the Western Conference, just a hair behind the Utah Jazz in the fourth spot. They have a record of 9-5 and have been playing quite well. Of course, Ja Morant has been the biggest star of the team but the hard...
WWL-TV

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Claims Ja Morant Doesn't Make His Teammates Better

Ja Morant is having one hell of a season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite injury issues early in the year, Memphis has done a good job of staying toward the upper half of the West with a 9-5 record heading into this game. They are one of the most polished teams in the NBA right now and Morant is their featured star on a team with depth and arguably one of the best backcourts in the NBA.
Yardbarker

NBA Buzz: Simmons, Trades, SGA, Knicks, Cavs

Simmons came to the Nets via the James Harden deal last season after sitting out the first half of the season while under contract with the Sixers. He ended up not playing in a single game for Brooklyn after the trade and this season, he’s missed five of 15 games for the Nets, averaging a career-low 26.6 minutes in the contests he’s suiting up in.
Sporting News

Mavericks' Luka Doncic is as confused about his shush celebration vs. Clippers as everyone else

The Clippers were on the receiving end of another big-time shot from Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Tuesday. With less than 30 seconds remaining in a one-point game, the ball found its way to the three-time All-Star on a broken possession with the shot clock winding down. All Doncic had the time to do was throw up a deep 3-pointer over the outstretched hands of Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, and... it touched nothing but the net.
Yardbarker

Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ secret weapon in Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker territory

The Boston Celtics, in the early goings of the season, own the best record in the entire association with an elite 12-3 record following their 25-point drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their strong start to the season has been fueled largely by Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber play, as the 24-year old star is currently averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 15 games despite a rough shooting night in their most recent win.
