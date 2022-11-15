Read full article on original website
NFL monitors Buffalo snowstorm forecast in case game vs. Browns must move
BEREA, Ohio -- As the old saying goes, everybody always complains about the weather, but nobody actually does anything about it. But in the case of the Browns vs. Bills game Sunday in Buffalo, the NFL might actually do something about it. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told cleveland.com in an...
Penn State coach Taylor Stubblefield on Parker Washington’s NFL stock, future of WR room
When Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein met with reporters last week, he went into detail on why he thinks his top pupil, Olu Fashanu, has what the NFL wants. Fashanu has a decision to make at the end of the season. But he’s not the only one on Penn State’s roster saddled with that choice.
NFL shifts Bills home game vs. Browns to Detroit due to snowstorm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast...
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
Watch: Camp Hill wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Camp Hill was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Lions wrestlers Kobe Moore and Noah Doi and coach Chad Gallaher answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
‘This is the best feeling ever’: Cam Standish’s late fourth quarter goal against Villa Maria lands Mechanicsburg in PIAA 2A final
SHILLINGTON— When it comes to big time players making big time plays, it doesn’t get any better than what Cam Standish did on Wednesday inside of Governor Mifflin’s stadium. Because just when it seemed as if the PIAA 2A semifinal matchup between Mechanicsburg and Villa Maria was...
Caesars bonus code brings $100 in free bets to new Maryland users
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our Caesars promo code, sports lovers in Maryland looking for action with no real downside can get a $100 worth of free bets...
