Nantucket, MA

capecod.com

Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving

HYANNIS – From Monday to December 2, Huckins Neck Road in Hyannis will be closed to through traffic from Pleasant Pines Avenue to Phinney’s Lane as work continues on Barnstable’s sewer expansion project. Homes and businesses will remain accessible, according to town officials. The closures were run...
HYANNIS, NE
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
natickreport.com

Beyond Natick: We tour the Shining Sea Bikeway on Cape Cod

We thought our jaunts down to Cape Cod were over until next year, but when weather forecasters predicted an early November weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s, we made plans for one more day trip. A ride on the Katharine Lee Bates Shining Sea Bikeway, an 11-mile paved and level path, was just the thing.
NATICK, MA
Boston

What could the new Cape Cod Canal bridges look like?

Officials detailed multiple design options to replace the outdated Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. Traveling to and from Cape Cod will look a lot different over the coming decade. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, both built in the 1930’s, are set to be replaced in the years to come. While...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

WATCH: Andrew Gottlieb Talks Cyanobacteria, Election and Climate Change

HYANNIS – As the Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s (APCC) cyanobacteria monitoring program winds down for the season, Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb says the community is seeing more toxic algal blooms as temperatures get hotter and stay elevated longer. Gottlieb joins CapeCod.com’s Grady Culhane to discuss the program,...
capecod.com

Nauset High School Renovation Project Looks for Additional $38M

EASTHAM – Voters in the Nauset Regional School District will decide whether to approve another $38,100,000 million for the high school’s renovation project. The original budget set and approved by voters in the school’s district in 2020 was about $132 million. Record economic inflation rates as well...
EASTHAM, MA
WCVB

National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12

A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Price hikes expected for Massachusetts Eversource customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Eversource customers may be in for higher bills this winter, as the electric company has filed new prices with the department of public utilities. One local lawmaker isn’t happy about the proposed increase. Eversource basic service customers can expect upwards of a 20%. Increase on their...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

CCRTA Offering Seasonal Free Fare Days

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has announced that fixed route bus services will be free every Friday and Saturday for the holiday season. The “Try Transit” program is in effect from Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 31. CCRTA officials said the initiative is designed...
capecod.com

Sandwich Police utilize emergency notification system in attempt to locate motorist having medical emergency

SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Tuesday night, the Sandwich Police Department sent out an Emergency alert via phone, text and e-mail requesting public assistance in helping locate an individual in a vehicle that was having a medical emergency. This was a legitimate message from the Sandwich Police Department, requesting assistance with an emergency.
SANDWICH, MA
NECN

Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

