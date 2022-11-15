Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving
HYANNIS – From Monday to December 2, Huckins Neck Road in Hyannis will be closed to through traffic from Pleasant Pines Avenue to Phinney’s Lane as work continues on Barnstable’s sewer expansion project. Homes and businesses will remain accessible, according to town officials. The closures were run...
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
natickreport.com
Beyond Natick: We tour the Shining Sea Bikeway on Cape Cod
We thought our jaunts down to Cape Cod were over until next year, but when weather forecasters predicted an early November weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s, we made plans for one more day trip. A ride on the Katharine Lee Bates Shining Sea Bikeway, an 11-mile paved and level path, was just the thing.
What could the new Cape Cod Canal bridges look like?
Officials detailed multiple design options to replace the outdated Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. Traveling to and from Cape Cod will look a lot different over the coming decade. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, both built in the 1930’s, are set to be replaced in the years to come. While...
Snow this winter? Chances look better in latest Massachusetts outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
Cape Cod crossovers: MassDOT to update plans to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges
BOURNE, Mass. — The future of travel to and from Cape Cod, over brand-new bridges, will be the focus of a long-awaited meeting Tuesday night. MassDOT is hosting the first of two virtual public meetings to give an update on the proposed project and take public comments. That includes...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
capecod.com
WATCH: Andrew Gottlieb Talks Cyanobacteria, Election and Climate Change
HYANNIS – As the Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s (APCC) cyanobacteria monitoring program winds down for the season, Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb says the community is seeing more toxic algal blooms as temperatures get hotter and stay elevated longer. Gottlieb joins CapeCod.com’s Grady Culhane to discuss the program,...
How much snow did Massachusetts get? See totals for your city, town here
Overnight snow showers delivered the first flakes of the year to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, though a turn toward warmer and rainier conditions promises to wash most of the accumulation away before long. The National Weather Service said a wintry mix that left snow in some areas and sleet...
Traveling for Thanksgiving? Avoid the Mass. Pike, I-91 and I-84 at these times
Massachusetts residents hitting the road for Thanksgiving should be wary of major highway delays on either end of the holiday weekend and should take care to plan their travel so as not to overlap with the most congested periods on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 91 and other vital roadways, state officials said.
capecod.com
Nauset High School Renovation Project Looks for Additional $38M
EASTHAM – Voters in the Nauset Regional School District will decide whether to approve another $38,100,000 million for the high school’s renovation project. The original budget set and approved by voters in the school’s district in 2020 was about $132 million. Record economic inflation rates as well...
WCVB
National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
westernmassnews.com
Price hikes expected for Massachusetts Eversource customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Eversource customers may be in for higher bills this winter, as the electric company has filed new prices with the department of public utilities. One local lawmaker isn’t happy about the proposed increase. Eversource basic service customers can expect upwards of a 20%. Increase on their...
MA Residents: Beware of These New England “Tourist Traps”
As you know, it is always nice to visit attractions at neighboring locales, keep in mind some of them are NOT what they are cracked up to be and the end result could lighten your wallet. Massachusetts residents need to know some of the dos and dont's on where to shop, especially during this time of the year.
capecod.com
CCRTA Offering Seasonal Free Fare Days
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has announced that fixed route bus services will be free every Friday and Saturday for the holiday season. The “Try Transit” program is in effect from Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 31. CCRTA officials said the initiative is designed...
This Is Where You Are Most Likely to Hit a Deer in Massachusetts: Report
According to a new report, deer collisions are increasing in Massachusetts. The report claims that deer collisions have risen to 1,656 incidents in 2021. That’s the highest on record since 2002, according to AAA. The study isolated the most common towns and counties where deer collisions occur, and here are the results.
capecod.com
Sandwich Police utilize emergency notification system in attempt to locate motorist having medical emergency
SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Tuesday night, the Sandwich Police Department sent out an Emergency alert via phone, text and e-mail requesting public assistance in helping locate an individual in a vehicle that was having a medical emergency. This was a legitimate message from the Sandwich Police Department, requesting assistance with an emergency.
NECN
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
