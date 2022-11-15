HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.

