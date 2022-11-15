ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

capecod.com

Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving

HYANNIS – From Monday to December 2, Huckins Neck Road in Hyannis will be closed to through traffic from Pleasant Pines Avenue to Phinney’s Lane as work continues on Barnstable’s sewer expansion project. Homes and businesses will remain accessible, according to town officials. The closures were run...
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Nauset High School Renovation Project Looks for Additional $38M

EASTHAM – Voters in the Nauset Regional School District will decide whether to approve another $38,100,000 million for the high school’s renovation project. The original budget set and approved by voters in the school’s district in 2020 was about $132 million. Record economic inflation rates as well...
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

MassDOT Unveiling Potential Canal Bridge Designs

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation unveiled potential replacement designs for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges at a meeting on Tuesday. Potential designs include an arch similar to existing structure, cable-staying towers at the canal’s edges, and a flat-topped concrete style—each with their own pros and cons.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined the future of the replacements for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during two virtual forums this week. Officials showcased potential designs ranging from familiar arches to minimal flat-topped roadway. Lead Engineer John Smith says they are trying to balance durability, cost...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Mural Dedicated to Falmouth Woman Complete

FALMOUTH – A mural celebrating the life of a young Falmouth woman and raising awareness for domestic violence has been completed. Located along the Shining Sea Bikeway, the mural is dedicated to Kianna Paige Barrows, who was killed earlier this year. Artist Julia Gazzara worked with the Barrows family...
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing

KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
KINGSTON, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe

HARWICH – There was a large search underway for a missing elderly woman in Harwich Wednesday morning The woman went missing from the Miles Street / Bank Street area between 3 AM and 6 AM. She had been described as approximately 5’2”, 142 lbs. last seen wearing a black coat, black or brown slippers and carrying a tote bag and black purse. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called out to assist in the search.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Family Table Collaborative to Host Thanksgiving Day Dinner

YARMOUTH – The Family Table Collaborative, a local community kitchen, has announced a Thanksgiving Day dinner on Thursday November 24, at 12 P.M. The organization said they will be able to serve 200 people and the dinner will be open to all members of the community. Reservations are required....
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich

HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chairman Sentenced in Bribery Case

MASHPEE – Former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Cedric Cromwell has been sentenced for bribery related to the Tribe’s Taunton casino plans. He has been sentenced to three years in prison and one year of supervised release, as well as faces fines totaling $25,000. Architecture firm owner...
TAUNTON, MA
Boston Globe

Boston’s lab boom is hitting the brakes

A report projects that 80 percent of proposed lab projects in region may be “curtailed” amid rising interest rates and a shaky economy. Amid a bumpy few years for development in Boston, the business of building lab space has been a gleaming bright spot, with billions upon billions of dollars pouring in to house the region’s booming life science industry.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM, MA

