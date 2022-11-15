ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

‘It has been a very special year’: Palmyra field hockey looks to punch 2A title game ticket with win over Gwynedd Mercy

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
‘We’re playing with house money’: Hershey boys soccer tops Cathedral Prep to advance to first state championship game

Ahead of the Hershey boys soccer state semifinal game against Cathedral Prep, Trojans head coach Andrew Maya said he was hoping to make the contest “boring.”. His team was able to dull the game down on Wednesday evening at Westmont Elementary in Johnstown, using a pair of late scores to win the semifinal 2-0 and advance to the first-ever state championship game in program history.
HERSHEY, PA
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Troegs voted ‘Best Brewery Tour’ in national readers’ contest

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces that its guided tour has been voted “Best Brewery Tour” in America by readers of USA Today. For the second consecutive time, the Hershey-based brewery has won the top spot in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards conducted by USA Today, the largest local-to-national digital media organization in the country, a press release said.
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bajwa Convenience Store, on Brookwood Street in Dauphin County sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off. The retailer will also receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, according to PA lottery. The scratch-off ticket sold belonged to the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$, a $20 ticket...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

