‘It has been a very special year’: Palmyra field hockey looks to punch 2A title game ticket with win over Gwynedd Mercy

Reagan Eickhoff’s ‘lucky touch’ OT goal propels Boiling Springs field hockey team to state final
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – Boiling Springs senior Reagan Eickhoff called the overtime goal that propelled the Bubblers field hockey team to the PIAA Class 1A state final “a lucky touch.”. Pretty or ugly, lucky or not, it didn’t matter. Eickhoff’s goal off a feed from Zoe Collins at the...
‘We’re playing with house money’: Hershey boys soccer tops Cathedral Prep to advance to first state championship game
Ahead of the Hershey boys soccer state semifinal game against Cathedral Prep, Trojans head coach Andrew Maya said he was hoping to make the contest “boring.”. His team was able to dull the game down on Wednesday evening at Westmont Elementary in Johnstown, using a pair of late scores to win the semifinal 2-0 and advance to the first-ever state championship game in program history.
Watch: Camp Hill wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Camp Hill was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Lions wrestlers Kobe Moore and Noah Doi and coach Chad Gallaher answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
Check out Trinity’s new track and football field from the sky: video
Trinity High School, a private high school located at 3601 Simpson Ferry Rd in Camp Hill recently finished installing their brand new, state-of-the-art track and turf football field. According to Trinity’s Athletic Director, Eric Kindler, the discussion to make upgrades to the field has been in planning for almost two...
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
Watch: Cedar Cliff swimmers talk about this season’s expectations and lowering times
Cedar Cliff boys and girls were among the swimming teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day last week. Colts swimmers Sadie Ludwick, Samantha Linsey ad Benjamin Kruleski answered questions from PennLive about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the videos...
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Northern York Marching Band finishes second at 2022 Cavalcade of Bands
The Northern York High School marching band, under the direction of Andrew Sheffer, got second place in the Yankee A Division of the 2022 Cavalcade of Bands competition at Hersheypark Stadium over the weekend, Nov. 12, 2022. Cavalcade Championships Yankee A.
Former Carlisle ace Hannah Barrett, a Georgia state golf champion, makes her college decision
Not long ago, Hannah Barrett was a Carlisle sophomore on the rise. In the fall of 2020, Barrett chased down runner-up finishes at the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3 3A tournaments. She capped that season T14 at states and earned her place as PennLive’s Golfer of the Year. Well, that...
Former Harrisburg basketball coach Kirk Smallwood honored by city with his own day
Kirk Smallwood has been Harrisburg’s boys basketball coach for the better part of four decades, spanning two long stints at the helm. This season will be the Cougars first without him since 1993. After a career that included 678 wins, nine district titles and two state championships, the city...
News 8 checks road conditions in the Susquehanna Valley
With snow and rain falling in parts of the Susquehanna Valley, News 8 is checking on road conditions. Watch the video above for more on what's happening in York and Cumberland counties.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Troegs voted ‘Best Brewery Tour’ in national readers’ contest
HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces that its guided tour has been voted “Best Brewery Tour” in America by readers of USA Today. For the second consecutive time, the Hershey-based brewery has won the top spot in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards conducted by USA Today, the largest local-to-national digital media organization in the country, a press release said.
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bajwa Convenience Store, on Brookwood Street in Dauphin County sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off. The retailer will also receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, according to PA lottery. The scratch-off ticket sold belonged to the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$, a $20 ticket...
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
York's 30-foot tall Christmas tree arrived in Continental Square
The Christmas tree, donated by a family in Dallastown, is 30 feet tall and 29 feet at its widest point. It will stand in Continental Square.
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
Cookies from Cumberland County baker ‘taste as good as they look’: Best Eats
The love of all things sweet evolved into the shop Tanya Rhen opened in February 2012. She bakes and decorates all of the sugar cookies, and also accepts orders for other cookies including peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip, oatmeal and sand tarts. Rhen also creates custom cookies for events such...
Update provided on trial of Claire Miller, who was accused of killing sister
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled a teen accused of killing her sister will be staying in Lancaster County until her trial. Sixteen-year-old Claire Miller will be tried as an adult. The judge determined Miller will stay in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center until...
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
Harrisburg, PA
