US stocks gain ground, but still head for weekly losses
Stocks edged higher on Wall Street but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading
Spain to announce details on mortgage relief measures next Tuesday
MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Spanish government expects to unveil details of mortgage relief measures to help vulnerable households and middle-class clients cope with rising borrowing costs on such loans at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the economy minister said.
Congress can restore the integrity of the dollar
By reintroducing a gold-backed dollar, we can get the Fed out of the business of managing the money supply.
