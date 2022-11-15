Read full article on original website
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Manheim Twp.’s Hayden Johnson and Landon Kennel talk about win against Cumberland Valley
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, Manheim Township’s quarterback Hayden Johnson and his wideout Landon Kennel— who have been playing football together since they were in kindergarten— have a talk with PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas about last Friday’s big District 3 6A quarterfinal win against Cumberland Valley.
Watch: Boiling Springs wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Boiling Springs was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Bubblers wrestlers Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan and coach Josh Murray answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the video below.
Check out Trinity’s new track and football field from the sky: video
Trinity High School, a private high school located at 3601 Simpson Ferry Rd in Camp Hill recently finished installing their brand new, state-of-the-art track and turf football field. According to Trinity’s Athletic Director, Eric Kindler, the discussion to make upgrades to the field has been in planning for almost two...
Will Penn State-Rutgers be the same old story? Analyzing Abdul Carter’s first year: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders preview Penn State’s battle with Rutgers Saturday in New Jersey. Jones believes the Scarlet Knights are scrappy and will put up a fight. Flounders notes the Scarlet Knights have scored a total of 39 points in their last eight games with PSU.
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
High school roundup for Nov. 16, 2022: Seneca Valley, Winchester Thurston make state finals
Seneca Valley avenged its loss in last year’s PIAA finals and earned a berth in the state championship game for the third straight year with a 2-0 victory over Conestoga in the Class 4A semifinals Wednesday night in Chambersburg. After a scoreless first half, Max Marcotte finished off a...
Former Harrisburg basketball coach Kirk Smallwood honored by city with his own day
Kirk Smallwood has been Harrisburg’s boys basketball coach for the better part of four decades, spanning two long stints at the helm. This season will be the Cougars first without him since 1993. After a career that included 678 wins, nine district titles and two state championships, the city...
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Downingtown West (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
Penn State coach Taylor Stubblefield on Parker Washington’s NFL stock, future of WR room
When Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein met with reporters last week, he went into detail on why he thinks his top pupil, Olu Fashanu, has what the NFL wants. Fashanu has a decision to make at the end of the season. But he’s not the only one on Penn State’s roster saddled with that choice.
High school wrestling: Top 5 things to know ahead of the 2022-23 season
The curtain rises on the 2022-23 high school wrestling Friday with the first practice. Two weeks later, PIAA teams can participate in their first competition. The Morning Call will have stories previewing this season every day from now until the first competition and beyond. First up: Here are five things to know: 1. New coaches in charge Jim Best (Emmaus), Anthony Marino (Freedom), Ross ...
Live coverage: WIAA Divisions 1, 2 and 3 state football high school championship games
MADISON - The 2022 WIAA state high school football finals continue Friday with three championship games (Divisions 1, 2 and 3) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. And we're here to bring you game updates from each contest. ...
Cheerleader Showcase: Susquehanna Township High School
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Susquehanna Township High School squad, directed by Britanai Lawson. School Susquehanna Township High School. Nickname HANNA, STHS. Number on cheer...
