Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Manheim Twp.’s Hayden Johnson and Landon Kennel talk about win against Cumberland Valley

This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, Manheim Township’s quarterback Hayden Johnson and his wideout Landon Kennel— who have been playing football together since they were in kindergarten— have a talk with PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas about last Friday’s big District 3 6A quarterfinal win against Cumberland Valley.
MANHEIM, PA
Watch: Boiling Springs wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more

Boiling Springs was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Bubblers wrestlers Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan and coach Josh Murray answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the video below.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Downingtown West (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

High school wrestling: Top 5 things to know ahead of the 2022-23 season

The curtain rises on the 2022-23 high school wrestling Friday with the first practice. Two weeks later, PIAA teams can participate in their first competition. The Morning Call will have stories previewing this season every day from now until the first competition and beyond. First up: Here are five things to know: 1. New coaches in charge Jim Best (Emmaus), Anthony Marino (Freedom), Ross ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Cheerleader Showcase: Susquehanna Township High School

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Susquehanna Township High School squad, directed by Britanai Lawson. School Susquehanna Township High School. Nickname HANNA, STHS. Number on cheer...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
Harrisburg, PA
