Reading, PA

bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading nonprofit requests holiday donations for kids

READING, Pa. — Ahead of the holiday season, a Reading nonprofit agency that serves at-risk kids is asking for the community's help. The Children's Home of Reading said it is serving more kids than ever before, and it's in need of even more donations. The nonprofit is asking for help so every child it serves has a gift this holiday season.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Albright College details plans for $3 million state grant

READING, Pa. — Albright College welcomed a representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to its campus on Tuesday. David Volkman, special assistant to the state's education secretary, toured the school's Total Experience Learning Facility. Volkman also met with middle and high school students from across Berks County. Volkman's...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Berks County’s Legendary Healer Honored with Exhibition of Art and Artifacts

A new cultural exhibition entitled “Mountain Mary: Contemporary Visions of the Sainted Healer” explores the life and legend of Mountain Mary, Anna Maria Young (1744-1819), immigrant pioneer, farmer and sainted healer of the Oley Valley. The exhibition opens 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the newly-opened DeLight E. Breidegam Building, Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading City Council Public Hearing 11-16-22

The City of Reading City Council held a public hearing on November 16, 2022 regarding the vacation of 1725 N 5th and 1704 N 6th Street. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Junior League of Reading Celebrates Thanksgiving at Olivet Oakbrook Club

The Junior League of Reading, PA, Inc. (JLR) will host a Thanksgiving celebration for the children and families served by Olivet Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Olivet Oakbrook Club at 1161 Pershing Blvd. JLR will host crafts and activities, a comedy magic show, and prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner. JLR expects to provide dinner for about 150 people including children ages 6 to 18 and their families.
READING, PA
bctv.org

2022 Reading Holiday Parade Participant List Announced

Mayor Eddie Moran welcomes all to the Reading Holiday Parade, Berks County’s premier holiday parade, on Penn Street on November 19. The parade steps off from 11th and Penn at 10am and features 7 area high school marching bands, the Woodland String Band, which performs annually in the Mummer’s Day Parade, floats, dance groups, and over 75 area organizations. This year’s parade is made possible by the support of the City of Reading, Reading Area Water Authority, Reading Area Community College, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, County of Berks, WFMZ, and WEEU.
READING, PA
WHYY

Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions

On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

PA School Works to Attract More Students of Color to Higher Ed

A report on Black students in the community college system finds fewer are signing up to attend two-year colleges. One Pennsylvania school wants to change that. Dr. Darren Lipscomb, associate vice president for enrollment management for the Community College of Philadelphia said the two-year school has seen African American student enrollment drop by about one-third. But they are working on increasing enrollment overall, and particularly for Black male students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading City Council Meeting 11-14-22

The City of Reading City Council held their biweekly meeting on November 14, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade

READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Harvard Law Professor to Present Annual World Philosophy Day Lecture at KU

The Kutztown University Department of Philosophy and Government is pleased to announce that professor Randall L. Kennedy, Esq., will deliver the 10th annual UNESCO World Philosophy Day lecture, “Should I Love My Country? Patriotism and the African American.” The lecture will begin 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, in Schaeffer Auditorium.
KUTZTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County

John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

