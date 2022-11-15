Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
bctv.org
REALTORS Support Housing Opportunities for Berks in Annual Run for Shelter 5K
On a perfect fall Saturday morning, 132 REALTORS, industry affiliated business professionals, community leaders, and local residents arrived at Gring’s Mill Recreation Area for the 3rd Annual Run for Shelter 5K, hosted by the Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS (R-BAR). “The turnout this year was the best we’ve ever had...
bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading nonprofit requests holiday donations for kids
READING, Pa. — Ahead of the holiday season, a Reading nonprofit agency that serves at-risk kids is asking for the community's help. The Children's Home of Reading said it is serving more kids than ever before, and it's in need of even more donations. The nonprofit is asking for help so every child it serves has a gift this holiday season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Albright College details plans for $3 million state grant
READING, Pa. — Albright College welcomed a representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to its campus on Tuesday. David Volkman, special assistant to the state's education secretary, toured the school's Total Experience Learning Facility. Volkman also met with middle and high school students from across Berks County. Volkman's...
bctv.org
Berks County’s Legendary Healer Honored with Exhibition of Art and Artifacts
A new cultural exhibition entitled “Mountain Mary: Contemporary Visions of the Sainted Healer” explores the life and legend of Mountain Mary, Anna Maria Young (1744-1819), immigrant pioneer, farmer and sainted healer of the Oley Valley. The exhibition opens 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the newly-opened DeLight E. Breidegam Building, Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University.
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Public Hearing 11-16-22
The City of Reading City Council held a public hearing on November 16, 2022 regarding the vacation of 1725 N 5th and 1704 N 6th Street. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
bctv.org
Junior League of Reading Celebrates Thanksgiving at Olivet Oakbrook Club
The Junior League of Reading, PA, Inc. (JLR) will host a Thanksgiving celebration for the children and families served by Olivet Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Olivet Oakbrook Club at 1161 Pershing Blvd. JLR will host crafts and activities, a comedy magic show, and prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner. JLR expects to provide dinner for about 150 people including children ages 6 to 18 and their families.
bctv.org
2022 Reading Holiday Parade Participant List Announced
Mayor Eddie Moran welcomes all to the Reading Holiday Parade, Berks County’s premier holiday parade, on Penn Street on November 19. The parade steps off from 11th and Penn at 10am and features 7 area high school marching bands, the Woodland String Band, which performs annually in the Mummer’s Day Parade, floats, dance groups, and over 75 area organizations. This year’s parade is made possible by the support of the City of Reading, Reading Area Water Authority, Reading Area Community College, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, County of Berks, WFMZ, and WEEU.
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
bctv.org
PA School Works to Attract More Students of Color to Higher Ed
A report on Black students in the community college system finds fewer are signing up to attend two-year colleges. One Pennsylvania school wants to change that. Dr. Darren Lipscomb, associate vice president for enrollment management for the Community College of Philadelphia said the two-year school has seen African American student enrollment drop by about one-third. But they are working on increasing enrollment overall, and particularly for Black male students.
abc27.com
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Meeting 11-14-22
The City of Reading City Council held their biweekly meeting on November 14, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Conrad Weiser to Induct Three into the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame
Conrad Weiser High School is pleased to announce that three alumni will be inducted into the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium in Robesonia. Being inducted that evening are Eric L. Gibson (class of 1988), James (Jay) Hoffman...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade
READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
bctv.org
Harvard Law Professor to Present Annual World Philosophy Day Lecture at KU
The Kutztown University Department of Philosophy and Government is pleased to announce that professor Randall L. Kennedy, Esq., will deliver the 10th annual UNESCO World Philosophy Day lecture, “Should I Love My Country? Patriotism and the African American.” The lecture will begin 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, in Schaeffer Auditorium.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting – 2023 Budget 11-16-22
The City of Reading City Council held a special Committee of the Whole meeting regarding the 2023 City Budget on November 16, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the...
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
