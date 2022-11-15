Mechanicsburg has established itself among the Mid-Penn’s field hockey elites. It takes aim Wednesday at a state title appearance

Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
‘She is here for a reason’: How Reagan Eickhoff beat the odds to lead Boiling Springs to its first state title appearance
Reagan Eickhoff might be the best field hockey player in the Mid-Penn, she is Ohio State Buckeye-bound when her Boiling Springs days are through, and she just scored the game-winning goal to punch her team’s ticket to Saturday’s state title game against Wyoming Area.
‘This is the best feeling ever’: Cam Standish’s late fourth quarter goal against Villa Maria lands Mechanicsburg in PIAA 2A final
SHILLINGTON— When it comes to big time players making big time plays, it doesn’t get any better than what Cam Standish did on Wednesday inside of Governor Mifflin’s stadium. Because just when it seemed as if the PIAA 2A semifinal matchup between Mechanicsburg and Villa Maria was...
‘We’re playing with house money’: Hershey boys soccer tops Cathedral Prep to advance to first state championship game
Ahead of the Hershey boys soccer state semifinal game against Cathedral Prep, Trojans head coach Andrew Maya said he was hoping to make the contest “boring.”. His team was able to dull the game down on Wednesday evening at Westmont Elementary in Johnstown, using a pair of late scores to win the semifinal 2-0 and advance to the first-ever state championship game in program history.
Watch: Camp Hill wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Camp Hill was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Lions wrestlers Kobe Moore and Noah Doi and coach Chad Gallaher answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
‘There’s no doubt in my mind Kevin will be playing on Saturdays’: Freshman Brown continuing family legacy at Harrisburg
When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
Watch: Cedar Cliff swimmers talk about this season’s expectations and lowering times
Cedar Cliff boys and girls were among the swimming teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day last week. Colts swimmers Sadie Ludwick, Samantha Linsey ad Benjamin Kruleski answered questions from PennLive about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the videos...
Former Harrisburg basketball coach Kirk Smallwood honored by city with his own day
Kirk Smallwood has been Harrisburg’s boys basketball coach for the better part of four decades, spanning two long stints at the helm. This season will be the Cougars first without him since 1993. After a career that included 678 wins, nine district titles and two state championships, the city...
Former Carlisle ace Hannah Barrett, a Georgia state golf champion, makes her college decision
Not long ago, Hannah Barrett was a Carlisle sophomore on the rise. In the fall of 2020, Barrett chased down runner-up finishes at the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3 3A tournaments. She capped that season T14 at states and earned her place as PennLive’s Golfer of the Year. Well, that...
Northern York Marching Band finishes second at 2022 Cavalcade of Bands
The Northern York High School marching band, under the direction of Andrew Sheffer, got second place in the Yankee A Division of the 2022 Cavalcade of Bands competition at Hersheypark Stadium over the weekend, Nov. 12, 2022. Cavalcade Championships Yankee A.
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
Beyond the Forecast: Wintry Mix for Northern Areas of Central Pennsylvania this Evening
The abc27 Weather team is tracking the latest with the wintry mix moving through the area. Other than some brief bursts of sleet and snow, areas near Harrisburg and south have seen mainly rain this afternoon. Meanwhile, areas farther to the north over northern Dauphin, Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties...
Harrisburg Senators renovate local youth baseball field for Hometown Makeover
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Baseball Association is getting a huge upgrade thanks to the Harrisburg Senators. The Minor League Baseball team partnered with First National Bank and Black Landscaping to provide a Hometown Makeover to one of the Midstate’s Little League baseball programs. “We have a platform which is a really important one […]
Democrat takes lead in 151st Pa. House seat; a win there gives them a nominal claim to House majority
Democrat Melissa Cerrato has taken the lead in the pivotal 151st Pa. House seat, leaving House Democrats in Harrisburg on the cusp of claiming a majority for the first time since 2010. With all ballots counted except for 59 provisional ballots that will be considered by the Montgomery County Board...
News 8 checks road conditions in the Susquehanna Valley
With snow and rain falling in parts of the Susquehanna Valley, News 8 is checking on road conditions. Watch the video above for more on what's happening in York and Cumberland counties.
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bajwa Convenience Store, on Brookwood Street in Dauphin County sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off. The retailer will also receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, according to PA lottery. The scratch-off ticket sold belonged to the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$, a $20 ticket...
Here’s what’s new at one of central Pa.’s oldest wineries
Bernard Cannac knows the landscape well by now at Adams County Winery, where he has been the winemaker since August 2018. He has brought to one of Pennsylvania’s oldest operating wineries his winemaking skills and an effervescent personality. Unlike like many regional winemakers who have local roots, Cannac was...
CLSD shares plans for connector building between middle school and high school
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced plans for a major project overhauling its main campus at a school board public work session on Monday night. Although the Cornwall-Lebanon school board took no action, it was informed of the findings of a previously approved facilities study conducted by the architecture firm of Beers + Hoffman, related to upcoming renovations of Cedar Crest High School and Cedar Crest Middle School, as well as district’s educational service center that is located on the same campus in South Lebanon Township.
