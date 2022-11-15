Read full article on original website
Related
‘She is here for a reason’: How Reagan Eickhoff beat the odds to lead Boiling Springs to its first state title appearance
Reagan Eickhoff might be the best field hockey player in the Mid-Penn, she is Ohio State Buckeye-bound when her Boiling Springs days are through, and she just scored the game-winning goal to punch her team’s ticket to Saturday’s state title game against Wyoming Area.
Reagan Eickhoff’s ‘lucky touch’ OT goal propels Boiling Springs field hockey team to state final
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – Boiling Springs senior Reagan Eickhoff called the overtime goal that propelled the Bubblers field hockey team to the PIAA Class 1A state final “a lucky touch.”. Pretty or ugly, lucky or not, it didn’t matter. Eickhoff’s goal off a feed from Zoe Collins at the...
‘This is the best feeling ever’: Cam Standish’s late fourth quarter goal against Villa Maria lands Mechanicsburg in PIAA 2A final
SHILLINGTON— When it comes to big time players making big time plays, it doesn’t get any better than what Cam Standish did on Wednesday inside of Governor Mifflin’s stadium. Because just when it seemed as if the PIAA 2A semifinal matchup between Mechanicsburg and Villa Maria was...
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
‘I can’t say enough about them’: Palmyra rolls past Gwynedd Mercy to secure a spot in the PIAA 2A final
SHILLINGTON— There was only one game standing in the way of Kent Harshman and his team’s final goal for the 2022 field hockey season, which has ultimately been to punch a ticket to the PIAA 2A championship game. And after a glamorous 3-1 win against Gwynedd Mercy on...
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Watch: Camp Hill wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Camp Hill was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Lions wrestlers Kobe Moore and Noah Doi and coach Chad Gallaher answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
‘There’s no doubt in my mind Kevin will be playing on Saturdays’: Freshman Brown continuing family legacy at Harrisburg
When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
Watch: Cedar Cliff swimmers talk about this season’s expectations and lowering times
Cedar Cliff boys and girls were among the swimming teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day last week. Colts swimmers Sadie Ludwick, Samantha Linsey ad Benjamin Kruleski answered questions from PennLive about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the videos...
Watch: Northern swimmers chat about new teammates, new dives and lower times
Northern York swimmers were among those who took time to visit PennLive’s Winter Sports Media Day last week at Cumberland Valley High School. Junior Zach Lloyd and sophomore Morgan Keefer chatted about new teammates, lowering their times and new dives. Here’s what they had to say:
Former Harrisburg basketball coach Kirk Smallwood honored by city with his own day
Kirk Smallwood has been Harrisburg’s boys basketball coach for the better part of four decades, spanning two long stints at the helm. This season will be the Cougars first without him since 1993. After a career that included 678 wins, nine district titles and two state championships, the city...
Northern York Marching Band finishes second at 2022 Cavalcade of Bands
The Northern York High School marching band, under the direction of Andrew Sheffer, got second place in the Yankee A Division of the 2022 Cavalcade of Bands competition at Hersheypark Stadium over the weekend, Nov. 12, 2022. Cavalcade Championships Yankee A.
Former Carlisle ace Hannah Barrett, a Georgia state golf champion, makes her college decision
Not long ago, Hannah Barrett was a Carlisle sophomore on the rise. In the fall of 2020, Barrett chased down runner-up finishes at the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3 3A tournaments. She capped that season T14 at states and earned her place as PennLive’s Golfer of the Year. Well, that...
Harrisburg Senators renovate local youth baseball field for Hometown Makeover
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Baseball Association is getting a huge upgrade thanks to the Harrisburg Senators. The Minor League Baseball team partnered with First National Bank and Black Landscaping to provide a Hometown Makeover to one of the Midstate’s Little League baseball programs. “We have a platform which is a really important one […]
abc27.com
Beyond the Forecast: Wintry Mix for Northern Areas of Central Pennsylvania this Evening
The abc27 Weather team is tracking the latest with the wintry mix moving through the area. Other than some brief bursts of sleet and snow, areas near Harrisburg and south have seen mainly rain this afternoon. Meanwhile, areas farther to the north over northern Dauphin, Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties...
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
abc27.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Taylor and Logan S.
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Nov. 15, features Taylor and Logan S. from Harrisburg. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
wtae.com
Mt. Lebanon school board remembers recent graduate killed in crash
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A recent graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School was remembered during an emotional moment at a school board meeting Monday night. "We wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of Danielle Duncan, who passed away in this accident," a Mt. Lebanon school board member said at the meeting.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0