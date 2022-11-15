ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘There’s no doubt in my mind Kevin will be playing on Saturdays’: Freshman Brown continuing family legacy at Harrisburg

When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Pledge of Allegiance: Taylor and Logan S.

(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Nov. 15, features Taylor and Logan S. from Harrisburg. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
HARRISBURG, PA
wtae.com

Mt. Lebanon school board remembers recent graduate killed in crash

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A recent graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School was remembered during an emotional moment at a school board meeting Monday night. "We wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of Danielle Duncan, who passed away in this accident," a Mt. Lebanon school board member said at the meeting.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy