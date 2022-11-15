The Brooklyn Nets might not be able to get the Ben Simmons-sized boulder off their backs as easily as they had hoped. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Dallas Mavericks, despite recent rumors, do not have trade interest in the embattled Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons. Stein adds that this could be a case of the Mavericks being mentioned repeatedly to try to create an otherwise non-existent market for Simmons.

