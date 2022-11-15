Read full article on original website
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
$172 Teddy Bear Breakfast at Ritz Carlton Benefits UCSFThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Progressive Gordon Mar loses San Francisco District 4 re-election to law-and-order-minded challenger
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gordon Mar, who represented San Francisco’s Outer Sunset on the city’s board of supervisors, lost his bid for re-election, conceding to challenger Joel Engardio on Wednesday after a close race. “It’s increasingly unlikely that there are enough votes to change the outcome of our race, and a few minutes ago, I […]
SFGate
Noelia Corzo Declares Victory In County Supervisor Race
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat up for grabs in last week's election will be held by school board trustee and social worker Noelia Corzo, who declared victory Thursday. Corzo, who works with people with developmental disabilities and was serving her second term as a trustee...
SFGate
In ailing LA, Mayor-elect Karen Bass promises unity, change
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karen Bass, the first Black woman elected Los Angeles mayor, sketched her vision Thursday to reform the scandal-plagued City Hall and solve an out-of-control homeless crisis. A day after her historic victory over billionaire developer Rick Caruso, Bass appeared before cheering supporters in the sun-soaked...
KQED
'Stunning Reversal of Fortune': Ann Hsu Voted Off SF School Board Following Racist Comments
San Francisco Unified school board commissioner Ann Hsu, who was widely condemned for racist comments she made earlier this year, has lost her seat to challenger Alida Fisher. Though previously Hsu was initially in third place in the Board of Education race — for three open seats — Hsu dropped to fourth place on Monday, and never recovered.
smobserved.com
Are the Democrats Losing Their Amazing Lead in California, even in Santa Monica?
November 17, 2022 - Democrats won big in statewide offices in the November 8 election in California as was expected, but the lead by which they are winning is closer than in 2018. Races for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and controller are all tighter this year than four years ago. The numbers below are from unofficial election results posted on the Secretary of State website on November 16.
SFGate
Bass, first Black woman in LA mayor post, confronts fed-up city
Winning the tight race to become the first female and first Black female mayor of Los Angeles was a tough fight for Karen Bass. Now comes the harder job of uniting a city confronting a racism scandal, worsening homelessness crisis and rising crime rates. Bass, a six-term Democratic congresswoman, won...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement
Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
SFGate
Lara Delaney Concedes Mayoral Race To Brianne Zorn
Martinez City Councilmember Lara DeLaney on Wednesday conceded the mayoral race to council colleague Brianne Zorn. "With the vast majority of votes now processed, it's clear that Councilmember Brianne Zorn will win the Martinez Mayoral race," DeLaney wrote, on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "My congratulations to her and best wishes ahead in serving the town we love!"
sanjoseinside.com
MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE
Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
Daily Californian
1st openly queer fire chief offers 'beacon of hope'
The first openly queer fire chief, Jeanine Nicholson, spoke at the Berkeley Forum on Thursday, where she discussed the history and future of diversity, equity and inclusion in the San Francisco Fire Department, or SFFD. Nicholson started her career in the fire department as a firefighter EMT in 1994, then...
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
Native American statue to replace one of Spanish priest taken down in 2020
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New details were shared on Monday about the plan to erect a statue that commemorates Native Americans and will replace the statue of Spanish priest Junipero Serra that was taken down in Capitol Park in 2020. Assemblymember James Ramos, the first Native American elected to California’s legislature, was joined at Capitol […]
Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county. Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial […]
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
