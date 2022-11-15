Republicans are now just 1 seat away from a slim House majority

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A series of House races called for Republicans in California, Arizona, and New York on Monday evening pushed the GOP to 217 House seats in the next Congress, versus 204 for Democrats, according to Associated Press projections . That puts Republicans one seat away from clinching a majority.

There were still 14 uncalled House races as of Monday night, most of them in California ; Republicans lead in four of those races while Democrats lead in nine, The New York Times reports . There are "a lot of options for the GOP to get that 218th seat, perhaps as soon as tomorrow," New York Times election data reporter Nate Cohn tweeted Monday night.

"Even barely achieving 218, though, means Republicans will likely have the narrowest majority of the 21st century," perhaps in line with the GOP's 221-212 majority in 2021, AP reports . That would give Republicans control over House committees, allowing them to launch investigations they have promised into the Biden administration and the president's son, Hunter Biden. "But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern," AP notes, and it's "far short of the sweeping victory Republicans predicted going into this year's midterm elections."

Given the GOP's "historically weak performance in the midterm elections, its members appeared bitterly divided over who should lead what was shaping up to be a tiny and unruly House majority," the Times reports . House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spent Monday " scrounging for the support he would need to become the House speaker ." McCarthy allies even "made multiple calls to Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas," asking him "if he would switch parties to expand the GOP majority," The Wall Street Journal reported . "Cuellar turned them down."

Republicans will be happy to have even a bare majority in one chamber of Congress, giving them real power in Washington. But "the GOP's failure to notch more gains was especially surprising because the party went into the election benefiting from congressional maps that were redrawn by Republican legislatures," AP reports . It was an unusual election on any terms, though, and redistricting did play a role, feeding a "red wave" in heavily gerrymandered Florida and also in New York, where Democratic attempts to redraw districts were struck down by a state court.

Related
The Week

Democrats appear to have flipped the Pennsylvania House, may be short votes to pick a speaker

Pennsylvania Democrats almost certainly gained narrow control of the state House of Representatives, unexpectedly winning at least 102 of the chamber's 203 seats and erasing the Republicans' 23-seat advantage. There are still two seats in suburban Philadelphia that have not been called, but Democrats lead in one — and they only need one to have a one-seat majority in the House, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Democratic leaders of the House claimed victory on Wednesday afternoon.  If Democrats win one or both seats, House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (pictured) should be on track to become Pennsylvania's first-ever female House speaker. But it's a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Past GOP House speakers congratulate Nancy Pelosi on her 'remarkable, historic' tenure

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that she will step down as leader of the House Democrats, a position she has held since 2003, but remain in Congress when Republicans take control of the House next January. Democrats were effusive in their praise for Pelosi, but most current House Republicans were not. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did not attend her leadership retirement speech, telling reporters later that he "had meetings" and wished he "could have been there." Other recent Republican congressional leaders did congratulate Pelosi on her long and historic tenure as House speaker.  Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.),...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

Democrats want to bar Trump from office using the 14th Amendment. Will it work?

Following months of self-fueled speculation, former President Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday and announced his candidacy for a second term in the White House. And while his third run for office will take place under decidedly different circumstances than his first two bids for the presidency, he remains a uniquely potent force in conservative politics and, for now, stands as the dominating frontrunner for the Republican nomination.  Faced with the very real prospect of a twice-impeached former president returning to office after instigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, some congressional Democrats — as well as several government...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

4 outside decisions that gave Republicans control of the House

Republican won control of the House a week after the 2024 midterm elections, but their victory was significantly smaller than they had hoped, polls had forecast, and historical trends suggested it should had been.  The GOP's disappointing victory, and Democrats' better-than-expected loss, was due to lots of decisions made by individual campaigns, and in some cases the quality of its candidates. But there were also circumstances out of the hands of the campaigns and their partners and donors. If any number of choices had gone the other way, Democrats would have retained control of Congress — or Republicans may have surfed...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Prominent conservatives pump the brakes on McConnell and McCarthy's GOP Leadership dreams

Still reeling from what has widely been seen as an underwhelming showing in this year's midterm elections, congressional Republicans are now facing a growing movement to delay the scheduled leadership votes that will determine who will set the GOP agenda in the coming legislative session.  In a letter obtained by outgoing Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on Monday, a slate of conservative notables "strongly" urged House and Senate Republicans to postpone choosing their respective caucus leaders until after the Georgia runoff election is decided on December 6. Citing the need for GOP leaders who will "confidently and skillfully present a persuasive coherent vision" for...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of the House Democrats

Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will step down from her leadership role after nearly two decades as the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, the San Francisco congresswoman announced on Thursday. Pelosi, who in 2007 became the first woman to serve as House speaker, ended weeks of speculation about her future within the party, lauding the institution of Congress itself as "sacred ground" in a speech reportedly co-written with high-profile historian Jon Meacham.  "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," Pelosi said, as her House colleagues applauded. She...
The Week

Kevin McCarthy clears GOP hurdle on path to speakership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) cleared the first major hurdle on his path to become the next Speaker of the House, winning the GOP nomination for the position by 188 to 31 on Tuesday.  While McCarthy was widely expected to become the party's nominee for the position, he faced a fierce, last-minute challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) representing the GOP's right flank, still reeling from the Republicans' lackluster results during the 2022 midterms. Biggs had been backed by MAGA Republican figures like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) who reportedly worked to actively whip votes against McCarthy in the lead-up to Tuesday's...
The Week

What Democrats stand to gain from the Georgia runoff

Now that Democrats have held onto the Senate, you might be tempted to disregard the results of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff — where Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock — as inconsequential. But that's where you're wrong. In fact, a 51st Democratic senator could change a lot for both parties. For one thing, having an extra member in their caucus would afford Democrats a slight cushion to pass key legislation. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) could no longer single-handedly block bills; rather, they'd both need to be opposed should they hope to stifle...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Mitch McConnell defeats Rick Scott in GOP Senate leadership election

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead GOP senators after winning a secret-ballot leadership election, setting him up to become the longest-serving Senate party leader in American history, CNN reports.  McConnell defeated Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), his first opponent in 15 years, squashing Scott's hopes of unseating the GOP Senate leader. McConnell won the leadership vote 37-10-1 and expressed pride at the election's outcome.  "I don't own this job. Anybody who wants to run for it can feel free to do so," McConnell said at a press conference. "I'm not in any way offended by having an opponent or...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's race just got tighter

One midterm race that still hasn't been called is in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch. New results were released on Thursday afternoon, and Boebert is now leading Frisch by just 556 votes, with some ballots still left to be counted, The Associated Press reports. This is a margin of around 0.34 percent, and under Colorado state law, a recount is automatically triggered at 0.5 percent. Both campaigns have spent the last few days "curing" ballots, meaning they attempt to fix issues with ballots that were rejected due to things like mismatched signatures. Boebert, a vocal Trump and gun rights supporter, was the favorite to win re-election, as redistricting made the area she represents more conservative, AP reports. Frisch is a businessman and former member of the Aspen City Council, who sought support from Democrats, moderates, and disillusioned Republicans. Frisch told AP the fact that the race is so close shows that voters are ready for change. He wouldn't be surprised if he ended up winning the election, Frisch added, but "we obviously can't be surprised if we lose. We're not that wacko."
COLORADO STATE
The Week

The Election Recap: Nov. 14, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to The Election Recap, your weekly, one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Before we dive in, a bit of housekeeping: Today's newsletter will be the last regular issue of The Election Recap until Dec. 5, when I'll be sending an in-depth preview of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff. I'll also share a handy recap of those results on Dec. 12 before my hiatus officially begins. Thank you to everyone who followed along this election season — I hope this newsletter helped you make sense of the chaos. Runoff aside, I'll be back at some...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Is election denialism done for?

Election denial was unofficially on the ballot in the 2022 midterms. Most of the 291 Republican candidates running for House, Senate, and key statewide offices had previously "denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election," according to The Washington Post. And many took their cues from former President Donald Trump, parroting his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and attempting to seed doubt among voters about the legitimacy of the midterms. But in the end, "denier candidates fared especially poorly" in the year's "most competitive races," as well as the statewide contests dictating to how elections are run. "Democracy...
The Week

Bipartisan Senate collective 'confident' they have enough votes to codify same-sex marriage

The bipartisan collective of lawmakers working to codify same-sex marriage has enough votes to pass the bill and is pressing leaders to bring the measure to the floor for a vote as soon as possible, CNN reports. The group includes Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). In a group statement, they expressed their confidence in garnering bipartisan support for the Respect for Marriage Act.  "We look forward to this legislation coming to the floor and are confident that this amendment has helped earn the broad, bipartisan support needed...
The Week

Donald Trump is running for president again — so what's changed?

After months — if not years — of speculation, former President Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday night, announcing his intention to run for office a third time and return to the White House for a second term after being ousted in 2020 by President Joe Biden. The announcement, while expected, still represents a seismic moment in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. By tossing his hat into the race at this early stage, Trump has effectively planted his flag and dared ascendent Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) to tempt the wrath of his...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

'Madam Speaker': A look back at some of Nancy Pelosi's most notable moments

After nearly two decades at the helm of the House Democratic caucus, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) announced on Thursday that she would be stepping down from her role, paving the way for a new generation of Democratic leaders to ascend in her wake.  Pelosi, who has served in Congress since 1987, not only presided over some of the most consequential moments in modern legislative history, but ensured a legacy as a groundbreaking lawmaker herself, becoming Congress' first-ever female speaker in 2007. Among Democrats, she's viewed as a master tactician and hard-nosed realist who is often left at uncomfortable odds...
The Week

Ron DeSantis asks people to 'chill' about a potential rivalry with Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) downplayed the idea of a feud between him and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying people "just need to chill out a little bit." DeSantis was asked during a news conference about Trump's Tuesday night announcement that he intends to run for president in 2024. For now, he said, the focus needs to be off any beef between him and Trump and on the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker. This is "very important for Republicans to win," DeSantis said. It's long been speculated that DeSantis plans...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night he is running for president again in 2024. In a speech delivered at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump said the "country is being destroyed before your very eyes," and he believes this campaign will "unify people." He's certain that voters will "overwhelmingly" embrace his platform of "national greatness and glory to America," he said, and spoke about his four years in office, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in glowing terms. Before declaring his run, the twice-impeached Trump dismissed the Biden administration and called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan "perhaps the most embarrassing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank.
The Week

The Week

