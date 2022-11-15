Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Thruway closing to commercial traffic Thursday in WNY
A 134-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway spanning most of Western New York will close to commercial traffic Thursday afternoon, ahead of an anticipated winter storm. The shutdown will take effect at 4 p.m. between Exit 46 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line. It comes as parts...
cnycentral.com
Bedbugs invade movie theater in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's been a bedbug outbreak at a movie theater in Pennsylvania during one of the biggest weekends for the box office. According to the Susquehanna Township Codes Department, evidence of bedbugs were discovered at the Regal Movie Theater in Susquehanna Township recently. The Susquehanna...
cnycentral.com
Seeing snow outside your window? Send us your weather photos!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The snow has been coming down heavy in parts of Central New York Thursday. Some areas in Oswego County saw close to a foot of snowfall, while areas just 10 to 20 minutes away saw none at all!. We want to see your snowy photos. You...
cnycentral.com
Ronald McDonald House holds "Many Hearts One Home" fundraiser
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York will hold its annual "Many Hearts One Home" fundraiser this Saturday at SRC Arena and Events Center on the Onondaga Community College Campus. The special charity event is back in person this year after being held online only...
cnycentral.com
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Explained
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lake effect snow is common across the Great Lakes region, but do you know how it forms? I'll also explain the hazards it can cause. The Tug Hill Plateau off Lake Ontario's east end in New York State is second place for the highest snowfall totals for a non-mountainous location in the United States. First place is the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, which is still in the Great Lakes region!
cnycentral.com
Verizon to provide broadband access to rural Central New York households
ONONDAGA, N.Y. — Onondaga County has announced it has selected Verizon to deploy broadband service in areas of Central New York that currently do not have it. The county said it will use $11.1 million in funding from the American Rescue plan and nearly $7 million in investment from Verizon to provide internet to more than 1,500 locations, county leaders said. A map of the coverage area shows exactly which areas will be addressed.
cnycentral.com
NYSEG offers energy saving tips for customers as winter season approaches
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first sight of snow has already hit the ground in Central New York, but heating your home this winter may put a deeper hole in your pockets than usual. New York State Electric and Gas company projects inflation to cause this year’s energy bills to cost a lot more than last year.
cnycentral.com
NY-50 Senate Race: Mannion takes narrow lead over Shiroff after absentee, affidavit count
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In the race for New York State's 50th Senate district seat, Democrat and incumbent John Mannion has taken a narrow lead over opponent and Republican Rebecca Shiroff. As of election night, the republican Shiroff led the race narrowly. But after new releases of ballot counts from...
cnycentral.com
Wet Wednesday morning commute with heavy lake effect snow starting tonight
Anywhere from 1-3" of snow fell overnight across much of Central New York with most of the accumulation sticking to grassy spots and elevated surfaces - not as much onto the roadways. Wet and lightly iced roads are possible Wednesday morning while the precipitation gradually changes over to rain as temperatures continue to warm.
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul declares November Transgender Awareness Month in NY
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday issued a proclamation, declaring November as Transgender Awareness Month. The governor also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue on Sunday, November 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. "This November, I'm...
cnycentral.com
Demonstrators call for changes to criminal sentences in NYS
Rochester, N.Y. — Rallies were held across the state today, as part of a growing call to reform the criminal justice system. Demonstrators called for the passage of Communities Not Cages, a package of three bills aimed at reforming sentences. Advocates are calling for a review of excessive sentences...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Board of Elections will begin counting more ballots today for NY-50
Syracuse, N.Y. — A judge's decision on Tuesday determined the Onondaga County Board of Elections office will move forward today, in counting all remaining ballots in the tight race for New York's 50th senate district seat. Republican candidate Rebecca Shiroff filed the lawsuit against the New York State Board...
cnycentral.com
Audit: Billions lost, NYSDOL didn't heed warnings about outdated unemployment system
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An audit report released Tuesday by the New York State Comptroller’s Office finds the state Department of Labor’s failure to replace its Unemployment Insurance system contributed to an estimated billions of dollars in improper payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report...
Comments / 0