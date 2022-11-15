Couple on nationwide trek to bring books to kids

ROCKBRIDGE – It’s not magic, but there’s a school bus traversing the country, carrying six humans, one dog, and 25,000 free books for kids and teachers in poor communities. Well, not literally – the books are traveling separately.

Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr, husband and wife and collaborators on several popular children’s books, have undertaken the Busload of Books tour. They, their four kids, Alden, Kato, August, and Jasper, and their dog Dumbles, are visiting a Title 1 school in all 50 states, leaving free books for each of the students at every stop. Title 1 refers to schools in underprivileged districts that receive federal funding based on a threshold of students that qualify for free or reduced lunches.

Last week the family stopped at Eastern Elementary in Beaver, Ohio, an hour south of Logan. They spoke at two assemblies, one for pre-kindergarten through second grade, another for third through eighth. Afterward they were hosted by local residents Ruth Marry and Donna Voelkel, relatives of the family, and The Logan Daily News sat down for a conversation about their travels.

For Swanson and Behr, it was easy to find reason to help kids in need. Both grew up in districts that qualified for the federal Title 1 program, and their experiences were formative. They instilled in both a deep appreciation of the value of public education. Swanson grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Behr went to Garnet Elementary in Chestertown, Pennsylvania, a school all their children have or will attend. The parents complimented their teachers as “hard–working and caring,” but they reflected on inequality in school funding.

“Garnet’s resources pale in comparison to the opportunities available to kids at private schools and better-funded public schools we’re often invited to visit as authors and illustrators,” Swanson said.

It’s a social issue that extends from the community to the home: low-income communities are home to low-income families, who have a harder time accessing books. Children who read above the expected level for their age are much more likely to have books in the home than those who read below that threshold.

So the motivation was simple and straightforward; so, too, was the dream. Implementing it was a larger undertaking. The family bought their bus in early 2020 and enlisted the help of a friend to repurpose it. Then the pandemic hit. They moved the trip back a year, then were met with the logistics of an all-50-state odyssey. It wasn’t until the start of this school year that the trip got off the ground and the bus hit the road.

It’s not a gaudy ride, the bus, but it’s certainly eye-catching. It’s a much better thematic fit than their initial idea, a massive RV, a yacht of the highway bespeaking luxury vacations rather than the curious trek of two artists and their four kids.

“It’s a conversation starter,” Swanson said of the bus. He was not lying. Here and there, in three primary colors and the whole spectrum in between, you’ll spot landforms and landmarks: deserts and cacti, lakes and mountains, trees coniferous and deciduous, the Space Needle, the Golden Gate, Mount Rushmore, so on and so forth.

For anyone raised on the public school bus route, the entrance is all-too familiar: the folding door, the steep steps with dust and dried foliage in the cracks, the dirty windshield and the worn leather driver’s seat. Swanson is the appointed driver. On the left, a little behind, Behr provides directions.

With the old seats stripped out, there’s just enough room for everything the family needs. The kids sit at a little table, above them a built-in router for spotty internet. To their left is a modest kitchen: some dishes and silverware, a sink, and a vintage red microwave stacked on a toaster oven stacked on a mini fridge. Further back, the parents sleep on a mattress pad on top of a table, which can convert into a dining area that seats all six. In the middle of the bus, the roof hatch leads to a pop up tent where all the kids sleep, weather permitting. On the other side of the hatch is a solar panel for electricity and a generator in case of emergency.

It’s an ambitious ride for an ambitious family on an ambitious mission. According to the National Center of Education Statistics, 19 percent of people under 18 were living in poverty as recently as 2016. A 2020 survey by the Census Bureau revealed that over four in 10 children live in households that struggle to afford basic household expenses. An extensive study by the think tank The Century Foundation tracked a severe gap between individual school district funding as it exists and what is necessary to meet national average proficiency in reading and math. The gap, predictably, burdens low-income schools and communities the worst: a lack of resources contributes to a lack of results.

For Swanson and Behr, the problem hits close to home. In their home state of Maryland, wealth lives uncomfortably close to poverty. There are wealthy cities on the western coast, impoverished neighborhoods within those cities, poorer communities on the eastern shore, and geographically-isolated towns in the far west heart of Appalachia. Chestertown, their home, is on the eastern shore. In a town of barely over 5,000 people, a Title 1 school sits near Washington College, a private liberal arts university. It’s a familiar refrain for southeastern Ohioans: neighboring Athens County is both the poorest county in the state by per capita income and home to the well-funded and attended Ohio University.

Swanson and Behr insisted that the Logan Daily News’ article not be just a recitation of child poverty and school funding statistics. Their travels, motorized by a conversation starter of a bus, has shown them the best side of humanity.

“We’re rock stars,” Behr said, of the response at every school they show up. The teachers get a brief respite from their tireless work, students are on their best behavior, the the family’s four kids revel in the event’s reception. Then, the six of them (plus dog) will travel to the next campsite, where people from near and far will ask them about that ridiculous-looking bus.

Just south of Chillicothe, they stopped to camp at Scioto Trail State Park before the assembly in Beaver. By chance, they ran across a retired factory worker, Lowell Stanley, who spends his weekends picking up litter at state parks. Along his volunteer route, Stanley enjoys collecting rover stones, on which he’ll paint colorful little faces and hand them off to people he meets.

Such is the journey the Swanson and Behr family is on, not close to halfway over, along which they’re sure to run into several more colorful characters. It brings to mine a comment a literary critic once made about the author Kurt Vonnegut – that his works played off the tension between an optimism for humanity and a pessimism toward society. Somewhere between the mountains of good humans and the valleys of an impoverished society lies a dirt trail of unrealized potential — that and a hippified school bus, six humans, a grumpy dog and a pop-up tent on top.