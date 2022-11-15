Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

• Hocking County Board of Developmental Disabilities regular monthly meeting, 5 p.m., 1369 E Front St., Logan. A board member training will be held before the meeting.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

• South Central Ohio Job & Family Services Board of Commissioners Executive Committee meeting, 1 p.m., 475 Western Ave. Suite B, Chillicothe.

• Logan-Hocking Local Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School, 14470 State Route 328, Logan.

• Marion Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Marion Township Community Center, 30737 Logan Hornsmill Road.

Thursday, Nov. 17

• Ohio Civil Rights Commission meeting, 9:30 a.m., Rhodes State Office Tower, third floor administrative hearing room, 30 E. Broad St., Columbus.

• National Resources Assistance Council project ranking committee meeting for fiscal year 2023 (round 17), 10 a.m., 1400 Pike St., Marietta. The purpose of this meeting is to rate and rank the round 17 applications.

Friday, Nov. 18

• OneOhio Initiative Region 12 Committee meeting, 9:30 a.m., Buckeye Hills Regional Councll, 1400 Pike St., Marietta. Purpose of the meeting is to provide program udates. The meeting will be streamed online at youtube.com/buckeyehills.

Monday, Nov. 21

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge Firehouse.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

• Falls Township Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93N.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.