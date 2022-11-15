ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge, OH

Pair charged with failing to care for impaired person

By By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

LOGAN -A man and woman from Rockbridge are facing felony charges for having allegedly failed to provide proper care to someone with cerebral palsy, resulting in his death.

Indictments were filed Aug. 26 in Hocking County Common Pleas Court against 59-year-old William Allan McFarland and 36-year-old Bobbi Jo McFarland. Each was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person, a fourth-degree felony.

The indictments allege that each of the defendants failed to provide Joshua A. McFarland, for whom they were caretakers, with “any treatment, care, goods or service that was necessary to maintain his health and safety,” and that this resulted in serious physical harm to him, leading to his death. The offense is described as having occurred between Jan. 1 and April 23, 2022.

Though the two defendants were indicted separately, appointed judge L. Alan Goldsberry, who was assigned to hear the cases after Judge Jason Despetorich recused himself, has ordered that the two cases be combined.

Court-appointed attorneys for the two defendants have requested and gotten approval from Goldsberry for funds to hire a medical expert to help prepare their defense. In a memorandum of support one of the defense attorneys wrote, “In reviewing the evidence, it became apparent that the alleged victim suffered from cerebral palsy, and as a result counsel would need a medical expert, not only to explain the treatment and management of cerebral palsy – including life expectancy, disease complications, and standard of care – but also to provide any and all reasonable conclusions or medical explanations for the condition of the alleged victim as a result of his medical condition.”

Given the defendant’s financial indigence and inability to pay for an expert, he adds, denying funds for this purpose would deprive her of her constitutional right to put on a complete defense.

Goldsberry has approved the funding. The McFarlands are being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in lieu of $300,000 cash or surety bonds, with 10% allowed.

