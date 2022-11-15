ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Final findings for recovery issued against former Nelsonville deputy auditor

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VFCG_0jBEQ7HZ00

COLUMBUS – Findings for Recovery of $336,325 were formally issued Thursday against the former deputy auditor of the City of Nelsonville, who was twice convicted and is serving a 59-month prison sentence after she was caught stealing from the public coffers, Auditor of State Keith Faber has announced.

The findings against Stephanie Wilson were included in a special audit report, marking the formal completion of work by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into crimes committed over an eight-year period in the Athens County community. A copy of the full special audit report is available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

In February 2020, Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn sought forensic audit assistance from SIU to determine the full extent of Wilson’s wrongdoing. Through its subsequent criminal investigation and special audit work, SIU determined Wilson overpaid herself, created two fictitious employees and had their paychecks deposited into accounts she controlled, among other illegal acts.

Wilson was initially indicted in February 2020 and pleaded guilty in December 2020 to counts of tampering with records, forgery, telecommunications fraud, and theft in office. She was sentenced to 59 months in prison and ordered to repay $241,839.31.

In March 2021, before sentencing in the initial case, Wilson was indicted on additional counts after SIU determined income tax refund checks had been issued to fictitious companies or individuals and deposited into accounts controlled by Wilson. She pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced in April 2022 to an additional four years in prison, to be served concurrently with her prior sentence.

Wilson is also “forever barred from holding any public employment, public position or position of trust.”

As part of her sentences in Athens County Common Pleas Court, Wilson was ordered to make restitution totaling nearly $292,000, which included both city funds that were stolen and special audit costs. She also was fined $20,000.

Thursday’s finding against Wilson of $336,325 included additional amounts for income tax receipts, penalties, and unsupported expenses that were not included in the court judgments.

Former Nelsonville City Auditors Garry Dickerson (along with his bonding company) and Mike Elliot, who authorized some of the improper expenditures and were responsible for monitoring employees paid by the city, are jointly and severally liable for a portion of Wilson’s findings for recovery.

Restitution payments totaling $26,808 have been issued to the City of Nelsonville since May 2021, leaving a remaining unpaid balance owed by Wilson of $309,517.

There was one additional finding for recovery included in the report released Thursday – $540 against former Chief Deputy Auditor Brenda Anderson for unused vacation and longevity overpayments she received when she retired.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the City of Nelsonville in holding these individuals accountable,” Auditor Faber said. “If you suspect someone is violating the public’s trust, please call our Fraud Hotline at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).”

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 94 convictions resulting in more than $4.9 million in restitution (Map of SIU Convictions Since January 2019: https://ohioauditor.gov/fraud/convictions_map.html). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found near Ted Lewis Park in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Rosewood and Western near Ted Lewis Park in the city of Circleville. The call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, investigators with the police department were called after...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV testifies in own defense in Pike County massacre trial

George Wagner IV testified in his own defense Wednesday in the Rhoden family massacre trial. George Wagner IV testifies in own defense in Pike …. George Wagner IV testified in his own defense Wednesday in the Rhoden family massacre trial. Morning Forecast: November 17, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 17, 2022.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV testifies in Rhoden family massacre trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – George Wagner IV finished testimony in his own defense on Thursday for the Rhoden family massacre trial, answering questions from prosecutors. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead in Pike County on April 22, 2016. Prosecutors claimed the murders stemmed from a custody dispute over the daughter of Jake Wagner […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man arrested after chase between Washington, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG — A Wirt County man was arrested in Parkersburg Tuesday evening after a high-speed pursuit that started between Belpre and Marietta. Timothy James Osborne, 63, of Elizabeth was charged by Parkersburg Police with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to Police Chief Matthew Board. He also faces charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer in Ohio, according to a criminal affidavit provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Ironton Tribune

Former Symmes Valley coach Webb found guilty of voyeurism

After a two-day trial on Monday and Tuesday, former head Symmes Valley football coach and athletic director Russell Webb was found guilty of one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of third-degree misdemeanor voyeurism. He could face up to three years in jail. Webb, who has...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. man sentenced to prison after two-year-long crime spree

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man will spend the next nine years behind bars. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Mark Barnhart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts ranging from escape to grand theft auto. Reports say that Barnhart was engaged in the theft...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats

UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WHIZ

Council Approves Addendum to City Workers Contract

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council passed an addendum to the labor contracts between the city and its employees. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason discussed how the addendum will benefit the city by attracting experienced workers looking to join the city’s workforce. “What the city has found in...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
WELLSTON, OH
WTAP

A bomb threat was made from a local hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
500
Followers
757
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy