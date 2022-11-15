Governor’s Office of Appalachia requesting planning services proposals

The Ohio Governor’s Office of Appalachia (GOA) is requesting proposals from individuals or entities to provide community development planning services and other technical assistance to the 32-county Ohio Appalachian region to develop applications and comprehensive community plans for the Appalachian Community Grant Program.

The complete request for proposals is available online at development.ohio.gov/appalachiancommunitygrant under “Planner RFP.” Proposals must be submitted via email by no later than 2 p.m., Nov. 16, 2022, to Procurement@development.ohio.gov.

Prospective planners must demonstrate familiarity and experience working in rural and Appalachian communities. In addition, the planner must provide detailed information to prove their specific experience and how it compares to the work requested in the RFP.

Planners are expected to organize and evaluate ideas generated by communities and connect potential partners. Additionally, Planners are expected to consider how activities suggested by communities could complement existing and ongoing projects outside of the program.

The Appalachian Community Grant Program was created to fund transformational projects in Appalachian Ohio. These projects will deliver visible, sustainable quality-of-life improvements to the region. The program consists of two types of funding: Planning and Development. Planning funding will be utilized to help applying entities create and plan projects for their communities and will be available through two means: planners sourced via this RFP and an Appalachian Technical Assistance Grant available for communities to assist with grant support. Development grants are for the implementation of planned projects.

