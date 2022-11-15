ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From AEP Ohio: Information to help prepare for winter weather

 3 days ago

GAHANNA, Ohio – This week is Winter Safety Awareness Week in Ohio – a great time to prepare for the cold ahead and brush up on safety to protect your family. While winter weather can be unpredictable, AEP Ohio works hard to prepare the electric grid and customers for the unexpected. From trimming trees away from power lines to updating equipment and adding smart technology, crews work year-round to proactively maintain and improve the system to help prevent outages.

When winter weather is on the horizon, AEP Ohio’s team monitors the path and works to forecast any potential impact to customers in its service territory.

Customers can also prepare in advance with the following tips and information:

• Assemble an emergency preparedness kit. Be sure it includes (at minimum) non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, fresh batteries, a battery-powered radio or television, a portable cell phone charging bank, a blanket or sleeping bag, a first-aid kit and any necessary medications.

• Remember, all downed lines are dangerous. They carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away, and call 911 or AEP Ohio immediately.

• Practice space heater safety. If using a space heater, make sure to place it on a hard, level surface at least three feet away from anything flammable such as curtains and bedding and out of high-traffic areas. Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed and functioning properly throughout your home and never leave the heater running when a room is unoccupied.

• Stay connected and make sure your contact info is current. You can enroll in text alerts, download our mobile app and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. Also, visit AEPOhio.com/Account to update your email address and phone number so we can send you important messages about your electric service (including outage restoration information).

Take steps to prepare for winter bills

Extremely cold, winter weather can send furnaces into overtime – causing energy usage and electric bills to go up. Customers can prepare by:

• Following energy-savings steps to help save money. This includes installing weather strips, cleaning or replacing system filters, running a humidifier at 35% to 40% during the winter and lowering your thermostat when it’s not needed.

• Enrolling in AMP to keep your bills consistent. Our Average Monthly Payment (AMP) plan spreads the costs of heating and cooling over the entire year. AMP makes budgeting easier because you pay roughly the same amount during the chilly winter months as you do during the rest of the year

• Monitoring your energy usage. The Energy Dashboard is a free tracking tool we provide to our customers to help compare month-to-month usage, see your highest usage days, get energy savings tips and more.

• Reaching out to our customer service team by calling 800-672-2231 or visiting AEPOhio.com/Assistance. Our team is here to help you find the right option for your needs if you’re facing financial hardship.

For more information visit AEPOhio.com/Safety.

