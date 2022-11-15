ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking Valley Community Hospital receives Performance Leadership Award

The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0cjq_0jBEPwjo00

LOGAN – As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Hocking Valley Community Hospital today announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Patient Perspectives. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.

“Hocking Valley Community Hospital is honored to be recognized for the excellent care we provide to our patients,” said Stacey Gabriel, CEO in a news release. “The employees are focused on ensuring our patients have a great experience when they come through our doors. We understand that it can be an emotional experience when you come to the hospital. Taking care of your needs as well as your family is of the upmost importance to us.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”

Hocking Valley Community Hospital is a critical access hospital along with an emergency department, urgent care, and a wide variety of clinical, specialty, and outpatient services. In existence since 1906, HVCH has been a community non-profit hospital since 1949.

The Logan Daily News

