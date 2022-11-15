WHS Student-Led “Feeding 500” Club Plans Holiday Hustle 5K to Benefit Open Doors

On behalf of the American Legion, James B. Whipple Post 86 in Wilton I want to thank Wilton for your support of our veterans. I especially want to thank our children. We attended Veterans Day ceremonies in our schools and I can’t adequately express my appreciation for what we experienced. From the video tribute at the high school to the assemblies at Cider Mill and Middlebrook, the veterans in attendance were moved by your support.

WILTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO