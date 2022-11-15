City lifts boil order

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a crash along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident shortly after 1 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 316 in Pickaway County. Motorists are advised...
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
WSAZ
Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two Semi and Car Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
UPDATE – One Injury only in the crash. Please avoid the area most likely this will take some time to figure out.
Snow emergency canceled in Jackson County
UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the Level 1 snow emergency. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jackson County in southern Ohio has declared a Level 1 snow emergency due to winter weather hitting the southern and eastern parts of the state. To find out what each level of snow emergency means, read the descriptions […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injuries reported in Route 23 crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Trego Creek Road and Route 23 on a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Crews responded to the southbound lanes of the busy highway. A car collided with a trash truck, according to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman says someone tried to force their way into her residence. It happened Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Hirn Street on the city’s east side. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the...
cwcolumbus.com
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputy ambushed behind Sheriff’s office is stable while suspect is dead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is in stable condition after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s office in Chillicothe, while the suspect is dead. It happened at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement reported that the deputy, who is Sergeant Eric Kocheran was shot in the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found near Ted Lewis Park in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Rosewood and Western near Ted Lewis Park in the city of Circleville. The call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, investigators with the police department were called after...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down busy Ross Co. roadway
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to Pleasant Valley Road on a motor vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m. Initial reports say that there was a crash between two cars at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the exit ramp to Route 35.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a rollover accident in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Just before 5 p.m., rescue crews in Jackson County were called to a motor vehicle accident. Initial reports say that the crash happened near the intersection of Horton Sisters Road and Route 139. The Ohio Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation. The names...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash along Route 35 causes travel delays
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the area of Route 35 near Richmond Dale. According to reports, the call came in shortly after 10 a.m. Troopers with the patrol say a vehicle had struck a bridge spreading debris across the highway. No...
sciotopost.com
Update – One Flown to Critical Care Hosptial after Semi Overturn in Fayette County
Fayette County – One person was flown by helicopter after a crash that overturned a semi. Around 7:43 pm on November 14, 2022 emergency squads responded to 871 Lauderman Road for the report of a semi rollover with the driver pinned inside. When emergency services arrived they used extrication tools to remove the driver. While working on the scene first responders called in a medical helicopter to land on the scene for transport.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for suspects who pulled a gun on customers at a local gas station
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are searching for two subjects who allegedly pulled a gun on a customer at a local gas station. According to law enforcement, the Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a gold-colored Cadillac, license plate number P615612. Reports say two white males with a pistol and shotgun threatened a customer at the Marathon Gas Station on Bridge Street.
WTAP
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months. Authorities were looking into reports of stolen...
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
WHIZ
UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. home a total loss following fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County home was a total loss following a fire on Monday afternoon. According to the Piketon Seal Township Fire Department, multiple crews were dispatched to the area of Wakefield Mound Road and Route 23 shortly after 3 p.m. on a working structure fire.
The Logan Daily News
Logan, OH
500
Followers
757
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.https://www.logandaily.com/
Comments / 0