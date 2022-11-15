Foundations appoint new executive coordinator

The Osteopathic Heritage Foundations have announced the appointment of Cyndi Abdon to the position of executive coordinator. In this role, Ms. Abdon will provide executive support for the Foundations’ Boards of Directors and leadership and will oversee office management and organizational operations.

Ms. Abdon joins the Foundations with 25 years of executive support experience, having most recently served as executive assistant to the chief executive officer at Easton Town Center in Columbus. She also served as senior executive assistant to multiple partners at KPMG and has provided executive support at several Columbus law firms.

Ms. Abdon resides in Bexley with her husband and son. Her daughter, a recent Ohio State University graduate, resides in Columbus. Ms. Abdon is dedicated to serving the community, volunteering for nonprofits including The Buckeye Ranch, Furniture Bank of Central Ohio and The Reeb Center.