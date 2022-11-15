ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC12

Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin extends his flag order for UVA

Governor Youngin by email has ordered all flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia at half staff today Nov. 17. The flags will be at half staff at all local, state and federal buildings until sunset Nov. 17 in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat

Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards

A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday. Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials, argue the new standards are missing […] The post Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Youngkin, Lucas set Jan. 10 as date for special Virginia Senate election

In an unexpected display of bipartisanship, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, announced they’ve agreed a special election to fill a newly vacant Virginia Senate seat will be held Jan. 10. The timing of the special election, which was up in the air due to legal uncertainty...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia to receive millions from settlement with Google

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Jason Miyares and 39 other attorneys general have reached a roughly $391 million settlement with Google. The multi-state settlement comes following allegations Google misled consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Virginia will...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs

WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year that terrorized students. The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is […] The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin releases funds to support tourism

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced in an email that more than $300,000 in matching grant funds will be awarded to 64 small business partners in Virginia. The Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is designed to leverage local marketing dollars with matching state funds to increase visitation and traveler spending in the tourism off season.
VIRGINIA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement

*This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, with comments from the National Guard Bureau. Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE

