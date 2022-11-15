ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radcliff, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fkgoldstandard.com

Solving Fort Knox’s Energy Equation

The Fort Knox slogan declares to all that “strength starts here.” After this month, Fort Knox can claim the Army’s energy conservation starts here as well. After 20 years of implementing green conservation technologies across the post, Fort Knox prepares to officially declare energy independence this spring by “pulling the plug” during a public demonstration to showcase the post’s ability to operate autonomously without reliance on outside power providers.
FORT KNOX, KY
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season. Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance. Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hardin County, KY

Located in the central part of Kentucky, Hardin County is home to different places you can explore and enjoy with your friends and family. Its county seat is Elizabethtown, also fondly called "Etown" by locals. As the Army Post and Bullion Depository of Fort Knox are located in Hardin County,...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UPS announces new facility construction, creating hundreds of jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS is expanding their footprint in Kentucky. On Monday they announced they’ll be constructing four buildings which will create over 400 jobs. The announcement was held at a new aircraft maintenance hanger currently under construction. Once complete, the $220 million hanger will be able to house two Boeing 747-8 aircraft. The facility is expected to be completed in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy