Major discount retail store chain opens another location in KentuckyKristen WaltersBardstown, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His ArrestThe Kentucky News-SentinelNelson County, KY
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early VotingThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
fkgoldstandard.com
Solving Fort Knox’s Energy Equation
The Fort Knox slogan declares to all that “strength starts here.” After this month, Fort Knox can claim the Army’s energy conservation starts here as well. After 20 years of implementing green conservation technologies across the post, Fort Knox prepares to officially declare energy independence this spring by “pulling the plug” during a public demonstration to showcase the post’s ability to operate autonomously without reliance on outside power providers.
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WLKY.com
Louisville Starbucks goes on morning strike, along with 100 other locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're a regular at Starbucks, getting coffee on Thursday might be a little more difficult. Dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," more than 100 Starbucks stores across the U.S. are going on strike, including a location in Louisville. The location on strike is the one at...
Wave 3
Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season. Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance. Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to...
Scam missing persons posts appear in Louisville Facebook groups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new scam disguised as a social media post about a missing child has begun to emerge across the internet. The post references a child named "Tyler Griffin," along with his mother giving a description of the young boy. It was shared across Facebook groups in...
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up
A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wave 3
KY Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD Officer’s certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Myles Cosgrove will keep his state law enforcement certification. This certification is required for him to be a police officer at any department in the state of Kentucky. The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted...
Wave 3
Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification. The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke the peace officer certification of Myles Cosgrove. Turkey donations across Louisville. Updated:...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hardin County, KY
Located in the central part of Kentucky, Hardin County is home to different places you can explore and enjoy with your friends and family. Its county seat is Elizabethtown, also fondly called "Etown" by locals. As the Army Post and Bullion Depository of Fort Knox are located in Hardin County,...
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
fkgoldstandard.com
113th Army Band, Army’s Second Oldest, Prepares for Oct. 1 Inactivation
Fort Knox’s 113th Army Band, the “Dragoons,” is the Army’s second oldest active duty band, and has been a fixture on the installation since 1956. But, the band’s tenure on the post will end when it inactivates Oct. 1. For Chief Warrant Officer 4 David...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
spectrumnews1.com
UPS announces new facility construction, creating hundreds of jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS is expanding their footprint in Kentucky. On Monday they announced they’ll be constructing four buildings which will create over 400 jobs. The announcement was held at a new aircraft maintenance hanger currently under construction. Once complete, the $220 million hanger will be able to house two Boeing 747-8 aircraft. The facility is expected to be completed in late 2023.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wdrb.com
Former LMPD detective who killed Breonna Taylor keeps police certification, can continue working as officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was fired for violating the department's use of force policy when he fatally shot Breonna Taylor, will be allowed to keep his police certification. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) voted Thursday not to revoke Cosgrove's certification, meaning...
Wave 3
Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
