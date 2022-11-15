ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Friday, November 18, 2022

Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Vivek Kak, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Cory Mays, Executive Director, Downtown Development Authority. A Visit with Experience Jackson and Magician Daniel Martin, “Drinks & Deceptions”. 9 AM and 11 AM. Friday on...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Thursday, November 17, 2022

All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Vivek Kak, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Cory Mays, Executive Director, Downtown Development Authority. A Visit with Experience Jackson and Magician Daniel Martin, “Drinks & Deceptions”. 9 AM and 11 AM.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson shelter prepares to meet winter needs

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 50 years the Jackson Interfaith Shelter has served as a place for people in need to come and stay temporarily. It’s a mission started by Beverly Garges and her heart to help the homeless in Jackson. “One winter some of the gentlemen that she was investing in were living […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson ice rink works to leave mark on community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Winners Announced for Knutson’s 2022 Buck Pole

(November 16, 2022 5:47 PM) More than $4,000 in cash and merchandise was handed out at the 35th annual Knutson’s Buck Pole in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The now-famous pole displays as many as 75 bucks on the M124 pole just outside the Knutson’s Sporting Goods main office. The...
BROOKLYN, MI
secondwavemedia.com

An honor for the whole village of Vicksburg

Six years before Michigan’s statehood in 1837, John Vickers settled in an area of southeastern Kalamazoo County where he built a log grist mill – believed to be the first in the county – along an eight-foot waterfall on Portage Creek. Over the years, this community was...
VICKSBURG, MI
jtv.tv

JCISD Ransomware Update November 17, 2022

Jackson County ISD Ransomware Attack – Frequently Asked Questions. Yes, it is safe for our students to return back to school. While our recovery efforts continue, we prioritized bringing essential systems back online in order to allow us to safely resume operations and reopen school buildings across Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in. The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
LANSING, MI
Brooklyn Exponent

Robert Gerald Hess

Robert Gerald Hess, 64, of Jackson, passed away on October 29, 2022. He was born April 11, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio the son of Gerald and Katharine Hess. Bob was raised in Perrysburg, Ohio, and married his high school sweetheart on January 27, 1984. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in natural resource management. He began working for the Anderson’s in Maumee, Ohio, and transferred to Anderson’s grain elevator in Albion in 1989 and he retired in 2012.
JACKSON, MI
WTOL 11

Michigan family 'saved' from home explosion by family tragedy

TECUMSEH, Mich. — "Say brie, like the cheese, say cheese" is what Sabrie Dalton uses as an ice breaker and explanation of how to pronounce her name. The positive and upbeat 23-year-old is currently staying in Belleville, Michigan. Her home was in Tecumseh, Michigan, until it exploded on Nov....
TECUMSEH, MI
WILX-TV

Kringle Holiday Market grand opening at Reutter Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The grand opening of the Kringle Holiday Market will be at Reutter Park on Nov. 17. Attendees can enjoy holiday shopping, ice skating, street food, and fun activities. Kringle Holiday Market kicks off on Nov. 17 in Downtown Lansing located at 400 South Capitol Avenue, Lansing,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team. As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
LANSING, MI

