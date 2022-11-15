Robert Gerald Hess, 64, of Jackson, passed away on October 29, 2022. He was born April 11, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio the son of Gerald and Katharine Hess. Bob was raised in Perrysburg, Ohio, and married his high school sweetheart on January 27, 1984. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in natural resource management. He began working for the Anderson’s in Maumee, Ohio, and transferred to Anderson’s grain elevator in Albion in 1989 and he retired in 2012.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO