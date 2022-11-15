Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Friday, November 18, 2022
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Vivek Kak, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Cory Mays, Executive Director, Downtown Development Authority. A Visit with Experience Jackson and Magician Daniel Martin, “Drinks & Deceptions”. 9 AM and 11 AM. Friday on...
jtv.tv
Thursday, November 17, 2022
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Vivek Kak, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Cory Mays, Executive Director, Downtown Development Authority. A Visit with Experience Jackson and Magician Daniel Martin, “Drinks & Deceptions”. 9 AM and 11 AM.
Jackson shelter prepares to meet winter needs
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 50 years the Jackson Interfaith Shelter has served as a place for people in need to come and stay temporarily. It’s a mission started by Beverly Garges and her heart to help the homeless in Jackson. “One winter some of the gentlemen that she was investing in were living […]
Jackson ice rink works to leave mark on community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
School is back in session in Jackson, Hillsdale counties after 3 days
The Jackson County Intermediate School District and other districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are prepared to welcome back students Thursday.
Potter Park relocating wolves to another zoo
The zoo will host enrichments for the wolves at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
jtv.tv
Winners Announced for Knutson’s 2022 Buck Pole
(November 16, 2022 5:47 PM) More than $4,000 in cash and merchandise was handed out at the 35th annual Knutson’s Buck Pole in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The now-famous pole displays as many as 75 bucks on the M124 pole just outside the Knutson’s Sporting Goods main office. The...
secondwavemedia.com
An honor for the whole village of Vicksburg
Six years before Michigan’s statehood in 1837, John Vickers settled in an area of southeastern Kalamazoo County where he built a log grist mill – believed to be the first in the county – along an eight-foot waterfall on Portage Creek. Over the years, this community was...
Hundreds of Jackson residents got a free turkey in city's first giveaway
“With increasing food costs for families, we hope this will also alleviate some financial strain during the holiday season," Group Violence Intervention Coordinator Cheryl Ragland said.
jtv.tv
JCISD Ransomware Update November 17, 2022
Jackson County ISD Ransomware Attack – Frequently Asked Questions. Yes, it is safe for our students to return back to school. While our recovery efforts continue, we prioritized bringing essential systems back online in order to allow us to safely resume operations and reopen school buildings across Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
WILX-TV
Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in. The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
Brooklyn Exponent
Robert Gerald Hess
Robert Gerald Hess, 64, of Jackson, passed away on October 29, 2022. He was born April 11, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio the son of Gerald and Katharine Hess. Bob was raised in Perrysburg, Ohio, and married his high school sweetheart on January 27, 1984. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in natural resource management. He began working for the Anderson’s in Maumee, Ohio, and transferred to Anderson’s grain elevator in Albion in 1989 and he retired in 2012.
Michigan family 'saved' from home explosion by family tragedy
TECUMSEH, Mich. — "Say brie, like the cheese, say cheese" is what Sabrie Dalton uses as an ice breaker and explanation of how to pronounce her name. The positive and upbeat 23-year-old is currently staying in Belleville, Michigan. Her home was in Tecumseh, Michigan, until it exploded on Nov....
WILX-TV
Kringle Holiday Market grand opening at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The grand opening of the Kringle Holiday Market will be at Reutter Park on Nov. 17. Attendees can enjoy holiday shopping, ice skating, street food, and fun activities. Kringle Holiday Market kicks off on Nov. 17 in Downtown Lansing located at 400 South Capitol Avenue, Lansing,...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team. As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
