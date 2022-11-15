ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

In Australia, firms plan 'super hub' to produce green hydrogen using wind and solar

Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
Deadline

UK Government Launches Consultation Period On Potential Reform And Merger Of Film & TV Tax Reliefs

The UK government has launched a consultation period asking industry leaders for comments on plans to reform and merge film, animation, high-end TV, and children’s TV tax relief measures into a single tax credit. The consultation period is set to run until February 9, 2023, with the reforms to be implemented in spring 2024. The government said the proposals aim to “simplify and modernise” the reliefs system and ensure they “boost growth in the audio-visual sectors whilst remaining fiscally sustainable.” However, the government said there will be no changes to the existing criteria that companies must meet to access tax relief. Right now,...
Reuters

IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening.
The Independent

Sturgeon hails potential of renewables as tallest wind turbines linked to grid

Scotland’s First Minister has marked a “major milestone” for renewable energy in the UK as the country’s tallest wind turbines were connected to the national grid.Nicola Sturgeon was at Banks Renewables’ Kype Muir Extension wind farm near Strathaven, in South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday where the 200-metre turbines have been installed.Company development director Andrew Liddell said the site has the “tallest and most efficient turbines on UK land”.There will be eight of the 200-metre turbines in the development, which is an extension to the original Kype Muir site, along with four 156-metre turbines and three which measure 176 metres.With the...
Interesting Engineering

UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
CNBC

Amid mass layoffs, the Big Tech dream job is losing its luster

For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
TEXAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lord Ganesh

Unprecedented Global Chip Shortage Pushes Electric Vehicle Delays Into Years

Electric vehicles have gained a lot of traction recently, as they’ve become both cheaper to produce and more accessible to the general public. Some electric vehicle companies are even rumored to be at least doubling their production shortly, which has led to an unprecedented global shortage of chips that power electric cars—which could delay those companies from reaching their goals.

