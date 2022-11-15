Read full article on original website
CNBC
In Australia, firms plan 'super hub' to produce green hydrogen using wind and solar
Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
UK Government Launches Consultation Period On Potential Reform And Merger Of Film & TV Tax Reliefs
The UK government has launched a consultation period asking industry leaders for comments on plans to reform and merge film, animation, high-end TV, and children’s TV tax relief measures into a single tax credit. The consultation period is set to run until February 9, 2023, with the reforms to be implemented in spring 2024. The government said the proposals aim to “simplify and modernise” the reliefs system and ensure they “boost growth in the audio-visual sectors whilst remaining fiscally sustainable.” However, the government said there will be no changes to the existing criteria that companies must meet to access tax relief. Right now,...
IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening.
British government blocks takeover of Welsh semiconductor producer
BEIS has ‘national security’ concerns over China-owned Nexperia which took control of Newport Wafer Fab
Sturgeon hails potential of renewables as tallest wind turbines linked to grid
Scotland’s First Minister has marked a “major milestone” for renewable energy in the UK as the country’s tallest wind turbines were connected to the national grid.Nicola Sturgeon was at Banks Renewables’ Kype Muir Extension wind farm near Strathaven, in South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday where the 200-metre turbines have been installed.Company development director Andrew Liddell said the site has the “tallest and most efficient turbines on UK land”.There will be eight of the 200-metre turbines in the development, which is an extension to the original Kype Muir site, along with four 156-metre turbines and three which measure 176 metres.With the...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
msn.com
The ‘world’s largest floating wind farm’ off Norwegian coast produces its first power, company says
A turbine at Hywind Tampen, a facility described as the world's largest floating wind farm, produced its first power over the weekend, Norwegian energy firm Equinor announced in a statement Monday. While the alternative energy source is more emissions-friendly than others, it's currently being used to power the production of...
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
electrek.co
The world’s first CO2 battery for long-duration energy storage is headed to the US
Italian startup Energy Dome, maker of the world’s first CO2 battery, is officially entering the US market. Energy Dome’s battery uses carbon dioxide to store energy from wind and solar on the grid. World’s first CO2 battery. Energy Dome announced earlier this month that it has been...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Emerging US battery supply chain should be wary of China’s information ops
On Oct. 19, 20 companies in the emerging domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries got some good news: President Biden, together with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, announced $2.8 billion in grants to support electrifying America’s light-duty vehicle fleet. But not long ago, a similar set of companies...
PV Tech
US and China are most attractive renewables markets, but world must decentralise grids – EY
The latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI 60) shows that energy transition and renewables deployment continue to be of paramount concern to global governments in the face of market volatility and an emphasis on decentralised grids. EY published RECAI 60 to coincide with energy day at the COP27 conference,...
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
CNBC
Amid mass layoffs, the Big Tech dream job is losing its luster
For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core
The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Unprecedented Global Chip Shortage Pushes Electric Vehicle Delays Into Years
Electric vehicles have gained a lot of traction recently, as they’ve become both cheaper to produce and more accessible to the general public. Some electric vehicle companies are even rumored to be at least doubling their production shortly, which has led to an unprecedented global shortage of chips that power electric cars—which could delay those companies from reaching their goals.
