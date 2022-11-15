Scotland’s First Minister has marked a “major milestone” for renewable energy in the UK as the country’s tallest wind turbines were connected to the national grid.Nicola Sturgeon was at Banks Renewables’ Kype Muir Extension wind farm near Strathaven, in South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday where the 200-metre turbines have been installed.Company development director Andrew Liddell said the site has the “tallest and most efficient turbines on UK land”.There will be eight of the 200-metre turbines in the development, which is an extension to the original Kype Muir site, along with four 156-metre turbines and three which measure 176 metres.With the...

