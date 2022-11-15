Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
vuhoops.com
State of the Nova Nation: Road Trip to Sparty
The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
vuhoops.com
2023 forward Jordann Dumont opens up on Villanova commitment
Sometimes you just know when something is the right fit. Maybe it was fate, maybe it was destiny, but after some early bad luck for Villanova on the 2023 recruiting trail, the Wildcats eventually came across 6-foot-8 forward Jordann Dumont. There was instant chemistry, from both sides. “It happened pretty...
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
vuhoops.com
Three takeaways from Villanova’s win over Delaware State
Nevertheless, a win is a win, and there were plenty of things to be hopeful for following the latest Villanova win, as we hit the mid-point of the week. If there were ever a game to shoot as poorly as the Wildcats did in the first half, it was certainly on Monday. At halftime, Villanova was an ice-cold 0-for-16 from deep and trailed Delaware State by three.
Villanovan
Augustinians of Villanova: Father Francis Caponi
“I grew up in the Philadelphia area,” Father Francis Caponi, O.S.A., said. “It’s so nice to be back, close to my family, especially as my nieces and nephews grow up.”. This week, Fr. Francis offers Villanovans a glimpse into his life as an Augustinian at Villanova in...
Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report
Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner, 5-star Aaron Bradshaw celebrate signings along with Camden teammates (PHOTOS)
D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 recruit in the country, took part in Camden’s signing ceremony on Wednesday alongside 5-star Aaron Bradshaw as the Camden teammates celebrated commitments to Kentucky. Senior D1 signees Cian Medley and Cornelius Robinson also were featured in the ceremony.
papreplive.com
Interesting matchups in District 1 semifinals
The Ches-Mont League has two teams left in the District 1 playoffs that are set to go in the semifinal round. Downingtown East, the No. 12 seed, will travel to meet top-seeded Garnet Valley in the 6A bracket, while No. 3 West Chester Rustin takes to the road to visit No. 2 Strath Haven in a rematch of the 5A district championship game last year — won by the Panthers 34-33 in overtime.
snntv.com
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
quovadisnewspaper.com
While Philly Sports Complex Appeals, Some Blight Repels
It was around 6 a.m. when the instant ringing of my alarm went off. It did not matter at all; I had baggy eyes for the entire night. I was in my bed, already dressed, waiting to leave. Suddenly, echoes bounced off the walls. My family was ready to leave. I stepped outside to the clear skies and approached my dad’s car. With Thanksgiving being the next day, the family and I had a quick prayer to be sure we made it to our destination safely. After we finished, the engine started rumbling, and we were on the road.
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley looks to advance to first district football final in school history
The pressure-packed, do-or-die nature of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs is nothing new to Central Bucks West. After struggling to a 1-3 start this season, the Bucks entered Week 5 with the knowledge they might need to run the table to qualify for this year’s playoffs. A four-game winning streak followed, but another setback against Central Bucks South put the team into playoff mode a week early.
ocnjsentinel.com
MUSTANGS WIN TITLE
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP – The expectations have changed for the Mainland Regional football team this season, but that is to be expected after the Mustangs captured their first NJSIAA Group IV Central Jersey title since 2008 last Friday with a comeback 34-24 road victory over No. 1 seed Middletown South.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey this week to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live
There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Fort Washington-Based Toll Brothers Heading to Texas; No Word of a Corporate Eagles-to-Cowboys Alliance Swap
Rendering of the Lyle apartment community in Dallas.Image via Toll Brothers. Fort Washington-based developer Toll Brothers is staking a business claim in the Dallas area. It’s purely a residential real estate venture, with presumably no sign of the local company swapping hometown football allegiances. Toll Brothers will be pairing with Chicago-based real-estate trust Equity Residential to invest up to $1.9 billion worth of projects in capacity, writes Bill Hethcock for the Dallas Business Journal.
