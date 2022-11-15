ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

State of the Nova Nation: Road Trip to Sparty

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
2023 forward Jordann Dumont opens up on Villanova commitment

Sometimes you just know when something is the right fit. Maybe it was fate, maybe it was destiny, but after some early bad luck for Villanova on the 2023 recruiting trail, the Wildcats eventually came across 6-foot-8 forward Jordann Dumont. There was instant chemistry, from both sides. “It happened pretty...
Three takeaways from Villanova’s win over Delaware State

Nevertheless, a win is a win, and there were plenty of things to be hopeful for following the latest Villanova win, as we hit the mid-point of the week. If there were ever a game to shoot as poorly as the Wildcats did in the first half, it was certainly on Monday. At halftime, Villanova was an ice-cold 0-for-16 from deep and trailed Delaware State by three.
Augustinians of Villanova: Father Francis Caponi

“I grew up in the Philadelphia area,” Father Francis Caponi, O.S.A., said. “It’s so nice to be back, close to my family, especially as my nieces and nephews grow up.”. This week, Fr. Francis offers Villanovans a glimpse into his life as an Augustinian at Villanova in...
Interesting matchups in District 1 semifinals

The Ches-Mont League has two teams left in the District 1 playoffs that are set to go in the semifinal round. Downingtown East, the No. 12 seed, will travel to meet top-seeded Garnet Valley in the 6A bracket, while No. 3 West Chester Rustin takes to the road to visit No. 2 Strath Haven in a rematch of the 5A district championship game last year — won by the Panthers 34-33 in overtime.
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark

CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
While Philly Sports Complex Appeals, Some Blight Repels

It was around 6 a.m. when the instant ringing of my alarm went off. It did not matter at all; I had baggy eyes for the entire night. I was in my bed, already dressed, waiting to leave. Suddenly, echoes bounced off the walls. My family was ready to leave. I stepped outside to the clear skies and approached my dad’s car. With Thanksgiving being the next day, the family and I had a quick prayer to be sure we made it to our destination safely. After we finished, the engine started rumbling, and we were on the road.
Perkiomen Valley looks to advance to first district football final in school history

The pressure-packed, do-or-die nature of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs is nothing new to Central Bucks West. After struggling to a 1-3 start this season, the Bucks entered Week 5 with the knowledge they might need to run the table to qualify for this year’s playoffs. A four-game winning streak followed, but another setback against Central Bucks South put the team into playoff mode a week early.
MUSTANGS WIN TITLE

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP – The expectations have changed for the Mainland Regional football team this season, but that is to be expected after the Mustangs captured their first NJSIAA Group IV Central Jersey title since 2008 last Friday with a comeback 34-24 road victory over No. 1 seed Middletown South.
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.

Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live

There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Fort Washington-Based Toll Brothers Heading to Texas; No Word of a Corporate Eagles-to-Cowboys Alliance Swap

Rendering of the Lyle apartment community in Dallas.Image via Toll Brothers. Fort Washington-based developer Toll Brothers is staking a business claim in the Dallas area. It’s purely a residential real estate venture, with presumably no sign of the local company swapping hometown football allegiances. Toll Brothers will be pairing with Chicago-based real-estate trust Equity Residential to invest up to $1.9 billion worth of projects in capacity, writes Bill Hethcock for the Dallas Business Journal.
