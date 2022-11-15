Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Fake Paper Tags Scrutinized as Suspect Is Arrested in Case of Grand Prairie Officer's Death
On Thursday afternoon, Grand Prairie police announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the Monday night chase that resulted in the death of officer Brandon Tsai. The 32-year-old Tsai was in pursuit of a suspect driving a vehicle with a fraudulent license tag Monday night when he lost control of his patrol vehicle and crashed into a light pole. He later died from his injuries.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash
Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police arrest men on weapons charges, and one for his role in a series of robberies in Northeast Dallas.
On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:20 pm, Dallas Police were called to a gas station in the 8000 block of Ferguson for a robbery in progress. The preliminary investigation determined officers arrived and gathered information and video surveillance at the business. Further investigation identified the suspect involved in the...
Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun
FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
fox4news.com
At least 2 injured in crash involving suspect fleeing police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were at least two people injured in a crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from Fort Worth police Saturday evening. Few details have been released at this time, but police said this started as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge
On November 18, 2022, Dallas Police Officer Anthony Heims #10664, was arrested by Dallas Police Department and charged with Aggravated Assault. Officer Heims has been on the department since September 2013 and is currently assigned to Southeast Patrol Division. Officer Heims is on administrative leave pending outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
fox4news.com
Dallas County courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat
DALLAS - The Frank Crowley Courts building in Dallas was evacuated on Friday morning due to a bomb threat. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of the threat at 8:13 a.m. Riverfront and Commerce Street are closed at this time. DCSO is asking the public to avoid...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
13-Year-Old Faces Months of Recovery After Weekend Shooting That Injured Four in Fort Worth
A Fort Worth mother is waiting to learn whether her 13-year-old will ever walk again after he was one of four people shot near Lake Worth Saturday in a seemingly random attack. “We're just trying to get through it. We were told that Junior might not be able to walk....
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
fox4news.com
14-year-old dies from injuries months after Dallas road rage shooting
DALLAS - A 14-year-old Dallas high school student has died two months after police said he was shot in a road rage incident on the way home from a family night out. Gabriel Zamora’s family confirmed the teen died Saturday morning after weeks in a coma. The shooter is...
Woman runs from law enforcement twice in one day
A woman is in the Tarrant County jail, accused of speeding away from both the Benbrook Police and then the Tarrant County Sheriff’s department Wednesday afternoon.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police announce juvenile suspect taken into custody in connection with Walmart incident
The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart. The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.
Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
KWTX
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
Davonte Benton gets 45 years in fatal shooting of Brandoniya Bennett, 9
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County Jury sentenced Davonte Benton, 22, to 45 years in prison for the murder of Brandoniya Bennett, 9. "The murder of this child remains a senseless and unimaginable tragedy. While nothing can bring Brandoniya back, I am thankful we are able to send the message that this kind of violence will not be tolerated in Dallas County," said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Bennett would have started fourth-grade were she not killed while sitting on her couch on August 14, 2019. Described as a free spirit who always had a smile on her face, Bennett had...
fox4news.com
1 in 3 murder suspects arrested in Dallas were released on bail, police statistics show
DALLAS - Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has expressed his frustration with violent criminals being released on bail, now the department has statistics to back up the claims. Garcia hired UT-San Antonio criminologist Dr. Michael Smith to take a closer look into the numbers and analyze what is happening. Smith...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. *Mug shots provided by Grapevine PD Records. DAVIS, JARED PALMER; B/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE:...
bestsouthwestguide.com
DESOTO POLICE PEACEFULLY END ARMED STANDOFF IN THEIR HQ PARKING LOT
DeSoto, TX - Earlier Monday afternoon DeSoto Police requested that members of the traveling public avoid the immediate area of their headquarters at 714 E. Beltline Road, but the situation has been resolved without incident and there are no current travel restrictions in place. Shortly before 1 PM a man...
2 people suspected in shooting at another vehicle die in rollover crash in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas — Two people in a vehicle suspected of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 20 Monday died after a rollover crash, Fort Worth police said. Police said an off-duty officer was traveling eastbound on I-20 just after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun toward another vehicle.
