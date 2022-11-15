ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Fake Paper Tags Scrutinized as Suspect Is Arrested in Case of Grand Prairie Officer's Death

On Thursday afternoon, Grand Prairie police announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the Monday night chase that resulted in the death of officer Brandon Tsai. The 32-year-old Tsai was in pursuit of a suspect driving a vehicle with a fraudulent license tag Monday night when he lost control of his patrol vehicle and crashed into a light pole. He later died from his injuries.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash

Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun

FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

On November 18, 2022, Dallas Police Officer Anthony Heims #10664, was arrested by Dallas Police Department and charged with Aggravated Assault. Officer Heims has been on the department since September 2013 and is currently assigned to Southeast Patrol Division. Officer Heims is on administrative leave pending outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas County courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

DALLAS - The Frank Crowley Courts building in Dallas was evacuated on Friday morning due to a bomb threat. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of the threat at 8:13 a.m. Riverfront and Commerce Street are closed at this time. DCSO is asking the public to avoid...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police announce juvenile suspect taken into custody in connection with Walmart incident

The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart. The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Davonte Benton gets 45 years in fatal shooting of Brandoniya Bennett​, 9

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County Jury sentenced Davonte Benton, 22, to 45 years in prison for the murder of Brandoniya Bennett, 9. "The murder of this child remains a senseless and unimaginable tragedy. While nothing can bring Brandoniya back, I am thankful we are able to send the message that this kind of violence will not be tolerated in Dallas County," said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Bennett would have started fourth-grade were she not killed while sitting on her couch on August 14, 2019. Described as a free spirit who always had a smile on her face, Bennett had...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. *Mug shots provided by Grapevine PD Records. DAVIS, JARED PALMER; B/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE:...
GRAPEVINE, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

DESOTO POLICE PEACEFULLY END ARMED STANDOFF IN THEIR HQ PARKING LOT

DeSoto, TX - Earlier Monday afternoon DeSoto Police requested that members of the traveling public avoid the immediate area of their headquarters at 714 E. Beltline Road, but the situation has been resolved without incident and there are no current travel restrictions in place. Shortly before 1 PM a man...
DESOTO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy