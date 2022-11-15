Debra Lynn “Debbie” Shearer, of Russell Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 63 years of age. Debbie was born December 2, 1958, in Louisville, daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Mae Sharp Shepherd. She worked for several years at Fair Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. Debbie stayed busy working all the time, as long as her health allowed. In later years, every chance of a day off, Debbie would take her family out to eat. She loved being with her kids and grandkids.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO