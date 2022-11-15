ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

KYTC wants public involvement in ‘Name the Plow’ program

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding their first statewide “Name the Plow” program, giving drivers a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state. One truck will be named in each of Kentucky’s 12 highway districts, including District 8 in Somerset which oversees operations in Russell County. The name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can see it while it’s out for pre-treating and plowing activities.
KENTUCKY STATE
Blood drive today at SKRECC

The monthly Russell County Community Blood Drive is today at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card, courtesy of McDonald’s of Russell Springs. Donors are asked to provide a photo ID. Walk-ins are...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
School attendance numbers improve slightly on Wednesday

Russell County school attendance numbers improved on Wednesday to 91.5 percent attendance, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. With numerous illness-related school cancellations in recent weeks, Russell County’s attendance has been around the 90 percent mark in recent days. Just Jamestown Elementary at 89.5 percent, was below...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
RC Schools’ attendance around the 90% mark

Russell County school attendance numbers are hovering around the 90 percent mark so far this week, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. Ford says the numbers are not ideal but the district is holding their own and with faculty and staff still at a good number there are no current plans to cancel school for illness.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Mark Anderson, age 56, of Jamestown

Mark Anderson, age 56, of Jamestown, KY passed away Thursday, November 17 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born on Monday, April 04 1966, in Columbus, Indiana. He was the son of:. Mother – Nancy Wilcoxson Anderson, who has preceded him in death. Survivors also include:. 1...
JAMESTOWN, KY
Ollace “Honey” Russell, age 84, of Jamestown

Ollace ‘Honey” Russell, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. He was 84 years of age. Ollace was born January 25, 1938, and raised in Russell Springs, son of the late Walter A. and Rena West Russell. He was a retired truck driver with Ryder Trucking Company. He attended Bethel United Baptist Church. Ollace enjoyed woodworking and was a car enthusiast.
JAMESTOWN, KY
Chamber of commerce holds November meeting

Tuesday saw the local business community come together once again as the Russell County Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting at the Russell County Public Library. Chamber President Marisa Ramsey talked with WJRS NEWS following the meeting…. The November chamber meeting was hosted and sponsored by the Bank of...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Community blood drive to be held Thursday

The monthly Russell County Community Blood Drive will take place tomorrow at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card, courtesy of McDonald’s of Russell Springs. Donors are asked to provide a photo ID....
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Several Russell Countians honored by Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland

The Lake Cumberland 40 under 40 Awards were recently held at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset with several Russell Countians being honored. Lindsey Wilson Gosser of State Farm Insurance, State Rep. Josh Branscum (also of Branscum Construction), J.C. Phelps of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center, Adam Ellis of Northwestern Mutual, and Heather Weaver of Reel Java and Creamery were recognized during the event.
SOMERSET, KY
Riley Passmore, age 73, of Russell County

Riley Passmore, 73, passed away Friday, November 11th, at Fair Oaks Health Systems. Riley was born in Dunnville, KY on March 2, 1949, a son of the late Leora (Lane) and Jim Passmore. Riley is survived by. wife, Margie (Decker) Passmore, of Jamestown, KY. two sons Lee Passmore, of Dunnville,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Debra Lynn “Debbie” Shearer, age 63, of Russell Springs

Debra Lynn “Debbie” Shearer, of Russell Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 63 years of age. Debbie was born December 2, 1958, in Louisville, daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Mae Sharp Shepherd. She worked for several years at Fair Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. Debbie stayed busy working all the time, as long as her health allowed. In later years, every chance of a day off, Debbie would take her family out to eat. She loved being with her kids and grandkids.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Christmas on the Square coming up in two weeks

The annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown will be taking place in just two weeks. The 6th annual event is scheduled for Friday, December 2 from 5-8 p.m. Several vendors have already signed up to be part of the event, something that Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton...
JAMESTOWN, KY
Jamestown Council to meet this evening

The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
JAMESTOWN, KY
16 new COVID cases reported in Russell County

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 16 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, down from last week’s total of 25. Neighboring Pulaski County had 40 cases, the most in the Lake Cumberland district this week, while Casey County had 31 cases, Wayne County recorded 18 cases, Adair County reported 13 cases, Taylor County had 12, McCreary County reported 11 cases, Green County had eight cases, Clinton County had four cases, and Cumberland County reported three cases.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Bonnie “Sunshine” Selby Kimbler, age 98, of Russell Springs

Bonnie “Sunshine” Selby Kimbler, of Russell Springs, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Taylor Regional Hospital, in Campbellsville. She was 98 years of age. Sunshine was born in Russell County on January 9, 1924, daughter of the late F.L. and Cleo Phelps Selby. She was a loving mother and homemaker. Sunshine was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY

