Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
KYTC wants public involvement in ‘Name the Plow’ program
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding their first statewide “Name the Plow” program, giving drivers a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state. One truck will be named in each of Kentucky’s 12 highway districts, including District 8 in Somerset which oversees operations in Russell County. The name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can see it while it’s out for pre-treating and plowing activities.
lakercountry.com
Blood drive today at SKRECC
The monthly Russell County Community Blood Drive is today at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card, courtesy of McDonald’s of Russell Springs. Donors are asked to provide a photo ID. Walk-ins are...
lakercountry.com
School attendance numbers improve slightly on Wednesday
Russell County school attendance numbers improved on Wednesday to 91.5 percent attendance, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. With numerous illness-related school cancellations in recent weeks, Russell County’s attendance has been around the 90 percent mark in recent days. Just Jamestown Elementary at 89.5 percent, was below...
lakercountry.com
RC Schools’ attendance around the 90% mark
Russell County school attendance numbers are hovering around the 90 percent mark so far this week, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. Ford says the numbers are not ideal but the district is holding their own and with faculty and staff still at a good number there are no current plans to cancel school for illness.
lakercountry.com
Mark Anderson, age 56, of Jamestown
Mark Anderson, age 56, of Jamestown, KY passed away Thursday, November 17 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born on Monday, April 04 1966, in Columbus, Indiana. He was the son of:. Mother – Nancy Wilcoxson Anderson, who has preceded him in death. Survivors also include:. 1...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
lakercountry.com
Ollace “Honey” Russell, age 84, of Jamestown
Ollace ‘Honey” Russell, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. He was 84 years of age. Ollace was born January 25, 1938, and raised in Russell Springs, son of the late Walter A. and Rena West Russell. He was a retired truck driver with Ryder Trucking Company. He attended Bethel United Baptist Church. Ollace enjoyed woodworking and was a car enthusiast.
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
lakercountry.com
Chamber of commerce holds November meeting
Tuesday saw the local business community come together once again as the Russell County Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting at the Russell County Public Library. Chamber President Marisa Ramsey talked with WJRS NEWS following the meeting…. The November chamber meeting was hosted and sponsored by the Bank of...
lakercountry.com
Community blood drive to be held Thursday
The monthly Russell County Community Blood Drive will take place tomorrow at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card, courtesy of McDonald’s of Russell Springs. Donors are asked to provide a photo ID....
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians honored by Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland
The Lake Cumberland 40 under 40 Awards were recently held at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset with several Russell Countians being honored. Lindsey Wilson Gosser of State Farm Insurance, State Rep. Josh Branscum (also of Branscum Construction), J.C. Phelps of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center, Adam Ellis of Northwestern Mutual, and Heather Weaver of Reel Java and Creamery were recognized during the event.
lakercountry.com
Riley Passmore, age 73, of Russell County
Riley Passmore, 73, passed away Friday, November 11th, at Fair Oaks Health Systems. Riley was born in Dunnville, KY on March 2, 1949, a son of the late Leora (Lane) and Jim Passmore. Riley is survived by. wife, Margie (Decker) Passmore, of Jamestown, KY. two sons Lee Passmore, of Dunnville,...
lakercountry.com
Debra Lynn “Debbie” Shearer, age 63, of Russell Springs
Debra Lynn “Debbie” Shearer, of Russell Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 63 years of age. Debbie was born December 2, 1958, in Louisville, daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Mae Sharp Shepherd. She worked for several years at Fair Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. Debbie stayed busy working all the time, as long as her health allowed. In later years, every chance of a day off, Debbie would take her family out to eat. She loved being with her kids and grandkids.
lakercountry.com
Christmas on the Square coming up in two weeks
The annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown will be taking place in just two weeks. The 6th annual event is scheduled for Friday, December 2 from 5-8 p.m. Several vendors have already signed up to be part of the event, something that Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton...
wymt.com
‘They will help’: Local food banks see increase in families as holidays near
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving. “I mean by the time I pay my bills, get things I need for the house, get food for my animals, plus a few groceries, 61 cents is what I have left,” Teresa Cole said. Officials...
Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown Council to meet this evening
The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
lakercountry.com
16 new COVID cases reported in Russell County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 16 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, down from last week’s total of 25. Neighboring Pulaski County had 40 cases, the most in the Lake Cumberland district this week, while Casey County had 31 cases, Wayne County recorded 18 cases, Adair County reported 13 cases, Taylor County had 12, McCreary County reported 11 cases, Green County had eight cases, Clinton County had four cases, and Cumberland County reported three cases.
lakercountry.com
Bonnie “Sunshine” Selby Kimbler, age 98, of Russell Springs
Bonnie “Sunshine” Selby Kimbler, of Russell Springs, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Taylor Regional Hospital, in Campbellsville. She was 98 years of age. Sunshine was born in Russell County on January 9, 1924, daughter of the late F.L. and Cleo Phelps Selby. She was a loving mother and homemaker. Sunshine was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
Comments / 0