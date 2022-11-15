ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Glamour

Blake Lively’s ‘Antique Grandma’ Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic

Fall nail ideas can come from anywhere, as Blake Lively just proved. Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture too. It seems Lively, meanwhile, gets her personal inspo from…wallpaper.
OK! Magazine

La La Anthony Confesses Only Men In Their Early 20s Ask Her Out Now That She's 40: 'I'm Just Going With The Flow'

La La Anthony is dishing the deets on dating in her 40s. On the Wednesday, October 26, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the MTV host revealed she's noticed a distinct shift in who wants to date her as she gets older — young guys! "Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," she spilled to podcast host Alex Cooper.LA LA ANTHONY ADMITS 'IT'S NOT ALWAYS EASY TO...
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
shefinds

This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!

If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

