Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Real, In-the-Moment Reaction to Her Grammy Nomination [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so. The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her...
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile Lead Country’s 2023 Grammy Awards Nominees
A full list 2023 Grammy Awards nominees was announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a livestream reveal by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Miranda Lambert is on top in mainstream country categories, with nods in four, and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Willie Nelson followed closely behind her with three country nominations a piece.
Niko Moon and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Lily Anne Moon: ‘Life Is Beautiful’
Niko Moon and his wife Anna have officially welcomed their first child into the world. The singer revealed on social media Tuesday (Nov. 15) that their daughter, Lily Anne Moon, has arrived. Moon shared the news by posting a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter in the hospital. "Lily...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins
CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.
Miranda Lambert Was Honored to Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMAs: ‘Such a Lovely Human Being’
It was a special honor for Miranda Lambert to tribute musical legend and her personal friend, Loretta Lynn, at last week's CMA Awards. The "Bluebird" singer joined Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire for a medley of Lynn's hits to open the show. Lambert says she was fortunate enough to spend...
Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Is Just Bursting to Talk About His Soon-to-Be Dad Status
Just hours before the 2022 CMA Awards, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne had a big announcement to share: His wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, is pregnant with twins. In their announcement, the couple shared that they'd gone through a long and difficult IVF journey to get to this point, and once they finally decided to share their news with the world, Osborne was ready to shout it from the rooftops. So, when he and his brother and band mate T.J. Osborne got up onstage to accept their Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the CMAs, he leaned into the microphone to tell the news to the crowd.
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
