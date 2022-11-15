ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Is Just Bursting to Talk About His Soon-to-Be Dad Status

Just hours before the 2022 CMA Awards, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne had a big announcement to share: His wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, is pregnant with twins. In their announcement, the couple shared that they'd gone through a long and difficult IVF journey to get to this point, and once they finally decided to share their news with the world, Osborne was ready to shout it from the rooftops. So, when he and his brother and band mate T.J. Osborne got up onstage to accept their Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the CMAs, he leaned into the microphone to tell the news to the crowd.
Enter To Win: Taylor Swift Live at Metlife Stadium on May 26th

The World's hottest star is going on tour! Taylor Swift has just announced her 2023 The Eras World Tour!. If you've been on the internet these days, you know the lengths people have gone to grab tickets to see this highly anticipated concert tour. People have waited in stressful online queues, dropped hundreds of dollars on tickets, and gone so far as to crash ticketing websites due to demand!
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

