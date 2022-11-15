FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Hot Property: An Oak Lawn Townhouse with the Tallest Ceilings You’ll See
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022
Plano has one of the best spots in the country to buy a Christmas tree: report
This Fort Worth speakeasy is hidden behind an inconspicuous bodega
Mexican Restaurant in Texas Transforms to Christmas Restaurant and It’s Awesome
Arthello Beck Jr. Dedication Sculpture in Oak Cliff Nods to His Paintings of Black Family Life
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to offer drinks, snacks on edge of Plano, Richardson
Putting Together Your Christmas List? Don’t Forget to Put a Lake Home on There
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Several Plano facilities to close for Thanksgiving
A Guide To Collin County’s Holiday Lights
These spots have the best banana pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
