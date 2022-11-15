ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Consumers Energy aims to improve power grid, finish 2,000 projects by 2023

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy says it will have completed 2,000 electric projects by the end of 2022 as it works to improve the power grid in Michigan.

Consumers Energy’s work this year has included clearing branches from 7,100 miles of power lines, replacing 10,000 poles and upgrading 100 substations, it announced on Tuesday.

Consumers Energy to invest $100M in high-voltage system

More than 96% of customers who had outages this year had their power restored in less than a day, Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric distribution engineering, said in a release.

“We have shortened the average length of power outages and reduced the number of customers impacted by outages,” Salisbury said in the release. “We are making progress and will continue to make improvements in the years to come.”

Consumers Energy says the projects are part of the Electric Reliability Plan, a $5.4 billion five-year plan to improve its energy grid.

LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

