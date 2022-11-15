ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Receive Brutal Desmond Bane News

The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start during the 2022-23 NBA season, but they are going to have to overcome some adversity in the coming weeks. That is because they are going to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane for the next 2-3 weeks because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range […]
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) active and starting for Grizzlies on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. will make his season debut after missing extended time while recovering from right foot surgery. In 17.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 11/16/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 16, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102. TNT chose to broadcast Tuesday’s Memphis-New Orleans matchup at least partly due to the meeting between the first two picks of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s projected return date to Nets lineup revealed

Kyrie Irving’s controversial suspension from the Brookyn Nets appears to be nearing an end. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Irving is nearing completion on the process laid out for him by the Nets to return from his team-imposed suspension. Wojnarowski adds that the seven-time All-Star could...
BROOKLYN, NY

