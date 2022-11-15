Read full article on original website
31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe
On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before.
Liftoff! NASA launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration
NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis. "This is the next beginning, this is the Artemis generation," added Nelson, who said he watched the launch from the roof of the rocket assembly building along with a group of astronauts.
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket launch on Nov. 16?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT).
NASA shares first view of Earth from Artemis I Moon rocket
Following the successful launch of NASA’s most powerful rocket in the world — the Space Launch System (SLS) — the public space agency's Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon, marking the first such mission in 50 years.
click orlando
WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
How to watch the Artemis 1 launch online and on Florida's Space Coast
While approximately 100,000 to 200,000 people are expected to travel to Florida’s Space Coast to see the Artemis 1 launch, millions of others will watch from home either online or on TV.
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
NASA water-hunting moon cubesat ready to launch with SpaceX
NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission will deploy a small satellite to skim the moon's surface and use lasers to search for water ice in lunar craters.
scitechdaily.com
Visibility Range Map: Where to See the Artemis I Mission Liftoff to the Moon
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be visible along the Space Coast and throughout parts of Florida for a brief minute or so launch after it launches on the uncrewed Artemis I flight test to the Moon. NASA is currently targeting the next launch attempt of the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, November 16 during a 120-minute launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. EST.
Welcome to the new Moon age
NASA's successful launch this week of its Moon rocket ushers in a new age of lunar exploration. Why it matters: NASA's Artemis program may help spark the inspiration that a major human spaceflight endeavor — like the Apollo program — can bring to new generations. NASA's plans for...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s CAPSTONE Spacecraft Arrives to Orbit at the Moon
NASA’s CAPSTONE spacecraft arrived at its orbit at the Moon Sunday evening, as confirmed by the CAPSTONE mission operations team. The microwave oven–sized CubeSat completed an initial orbit insertion maneuver, firing its thrusters to put the spacecraft into orbit, at 7:39 p.m. EST (4:39 p.m. PST). CAPSTONE, short...
With Artemis 1 launched, NASA is officially on its way back to the moon
We're going to the moon. Again. NASAThe uncrewed spacecraft heads off on its 1.2 million-mile journey, paving the way for the first humans on the moon since the Apollo missions.
See the Sun’s surface like never before in this stunning solar telescope photo
Looking at the sun through a telescope can cause serious damage to your health and vision, so how exactly are we meant to get pictures of the Sun’s surface if we can’t even look at it? Well, that’s where specially-made telescopes like the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope come into play. This massive solar telescope is the most powerful in the world, and it just released new images of the Sun’s surface.
History made: NASA's moon rocket roars to life launching on Artemis 1 test flight
The Artemis I moon rocket successfully launched early Wednesday, starting the Orion spacecraft's journey to orbit the moon and marking a major step toward returning humans to the moon.
NASA taps SpaceX for 2nd astronaut moon landing with Starship
NASA has selected SpaceX's next-generation Starship vehicle to carry astronauts to the lunar surface on the Artemis 4 mission, which is targeted to fly in 2027.
NASA’s Long-Awaited Return to the Moon Has Finally Begun
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida—The American space program roared to new heights in the wee hours Wednesday morning with a trajectory it abandoned a half century ago: returning to the moon.After a decade of delays, cost overruns, and redesigns, NASA’s Artemis 1 blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. local time, with all the dramatic flourish nearly 9 million pounds of thrust can promise. Thousands of late-night viewers watched the biggest rocket NASA has ever built ascend in a stunning spectacle of fire against the dark sky, despite a slight delay. The launch was initially expected at 1:04...
Spot NASA's Artemis 1 Orion on its way to the moon in a free livestream tonight (Nov. 16)
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is headed to the moon and you have a chance to see the spacecraft in a telescope online tonight (Nov. 16).
