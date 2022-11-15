Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
wnynewsnow.com
Police Threatened With Baseball Bat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of threatening police officers with a baseball bat. Jamestown Police were performing a warrant check on Robert Gilbert at an eastside address around noon on Tuesday. After making contact with Gilbert, he allegedly excited his apartment...
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There […]
Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend on Cambridge Avenue
A Buffalo man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident on Cambridge Avenue on November 4.
nyspnews.com
Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo holds day of remembrance for Tops shooting
Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights.
Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst on Wednesday morning. According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries. Police have not...
wnynewsnow.com
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
Heaviest bands of snow in 'crippling' storm pounding Buffalo, New York, with up to 4 feet expected by Sunday
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm is underway across western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, where up to 4 feet of snow could pile up by the end of this weekend.
fox5ny.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties ahead of massive snowstorm
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with accumulations of up to four feet of snow...
Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and The post Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
wnypapers.com
NFPD charges driver with DWI
On Nov. 13, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Niagara Falls Police responded to the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard to investigate a car crash involving a pedestrian. A 56-year-old woman from North Tonawanda was operating a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when she alleges the...
Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, […]
Man Gets Kicked Out Of Bar, Comes Back With Gun In Buffalo
Unruly activity in a local bar in Buffalo's Block Rock neighborhood resulted in a man being asked to leave by workers, it seems that man wasn't happy about that and allegedly returned ready to cause more trouble. A man from Buffalo is in pretty serious trouble with local law enforcement...
North Tonawanda woman accused of driving while intoxicated & hitting pedestrian
A North Tonawanda woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian in Niagara Falls.
Pedestrian hit, driver charged with DWI in Niagara Falls crash
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and thrown down an embankment at the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Sunday night, according to Niagara Falls police. Police say a 56-year-old North Tonawanda woman was driving a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at […]
Travel Bans in Erie County Are a Possibility With Snowstorm
We're less than 12 hours away from the huge lake effect snowstorm that is projected to bare down on Buffalo and surrounding areas in Western New York this evening, lasting until sometime on Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Erie County at 7 pm this evening...
Cheektowaga man who drove high pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to driving while high and hitting and killing a woman on a bicycle in the process, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday. On May 7, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Zaire Pittman was driving while under the influence of marijuana, when he hit 54-year-old […]
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
