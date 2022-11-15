ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Police Threatened With Baseball Bat

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of threatening police officers with a baseball bat. Jamestown Police were performing a warrant check on Robert Gilbert at an eastside address around noon on Tuesday. After making contact with Gilbert, he allegedly excited his apartment...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There […]
AMHERST, NY
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst on Wednesday morning. According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries. Police have not...
AMHERST, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and The post Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NFPD charges driver with DWI

On Nov. 13, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Niagara Falls Police responded to the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard to investigate a car crash involving a pedestrian. A 56-year-old woman from North Tonawanda was operating a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when she alleges the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, […]
BUFFALO, NY

