ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Someone projected insults onto Twitter's San Francisco headquarters calling Elon Musk a 'space Karen' and a 'mediocre manchild'

Someone projected insults aimed at Elon Musk on the side of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters Thursday. The insults called the app's new CEO a "worthless billionaire," and a "mediocre manchild." Twitter employees were given an ultimatum to either take severance pay or work under Musk's new "hardcore" vision for Twitter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy