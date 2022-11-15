Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner
Youths celebrated in poetry jam
Though the judges outnumbered the competitors, the inaugural Poetry Jam at Knowlton Library Monday night celebrated youthful creativity and the power of words. The three poets involved participated in five category rounds and a final overall champion round. Each student won at least one first-place trophy, with Bellefontaine Middle School sixth-grader Holland Hower taking the grand prize with her poem “City In Ruins.” Organizer Nikki Burkhamer, second from the left, who leads the Writers Rule program at the library, is pictured with the participants, from left:, Dahlia Sokolow (West Liberty-Salem, sixth-grade), Holland and Noah Boyd, (WL-S, ninth-grade). The event was presented by Logan County Libraries and LoCo Art, and was open to all fifth- through 12-graders. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)
peakofohio.com
Potential school threat handled quickly at Indian Lake High School
A potential school threat was handled quickly Thursday morning at Indian Lake High School. School administrators were notified of the potential social media threat involving a student at ILHS at the start of the school day. School Resource Officer Logan Miller, the Washington Township Police Department, and school administrators immediately...
Bellefontaine Examiner
BHS Les Fons presents ‘All That Jazz’
The Bellefontaine High School Les Fons Show Choir will present their Cabaret performance “All That Jazz” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at the high school auditorium. The dance captains are Ally Barker and Corbin Baker. Brice Henry is the director of Les Fons. Darcy Neeld is the pianist. Noah Floyd is the drummer and Jesse Jervis will play bass guitar. Jere Daniels serves as the light technician and Quinten James is the sound technician. The choreographer is Brooke Turner. The BMS Dazzlers will perform Friday night. The Junior Show Choir Academy will be featured Saturday night. Admission is $5 and tickets can be purchased at the door. (BCS PHOTO)
Springfield narrows search for next police chief
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield city officials have narrowed down their search for the city’s next police chief. News Center 7 previously reported that 29 applications were submitted by the city’s deadline. Officials said three additional applications were submitted after the Oct. 28 deadline. Bryan Heck, Springfield City Manager,...
13abc.com
Ohio Republicans bring back push to change election laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are reviving efforts to overhaul a series of election laws in bills that address drop boxes, voter ID, early voting hours and absentee ballot deadlines. House Republicans rolled out a series of changes to House Bill 294 this week ahead of a committee hearing...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Literal and Figurative Log Jams
MARYSVILLE – The issue of log jams along Mill Creek has become a more and more popular subject among local governments recently, some of which are in sore need of being removed. Today was no different as the Union County Board of Commissioners heard all about it at its regular meeting this morning.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Indian Lake Schools handles potential social media threat situation
Indian Lake Schools administrators were notified of a potential social media threat involving a student at the high school at the start of the school day Thursday, Nov. 17. School Resource Officer Miller, Washington Township Police Department officers and school administrators immediately met with the student and dealt with the situation.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
flyernews.com
Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short
Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
Lima juvenile court goes to bat against rising violence
ALLEN COUNTY— With all hands on deck, the Allen County Juvenile Court system has started new programs to help the youth. The organization began programs to address truancy and other offenses in the community. The programs were created after first looking at the yearly statistics to determine the need.
Sinclair student from Uganda killed in I-70 crash in Clark County
Sinclair Community College is mourning the loss of one of its own after a student was killed in a crash in Clark County. Elvis Kikuba, 21, was studying engineering at Sinclair and had plans of eventually getting his Ph.D., according to an online fundraiser. The fundraiser said he wanted to...
peakofohio.com
BHS student charged with assault
A 14-year-old Bellefontaine student was charged with assault after an incident after school Tuesday. The altercation took place outside the main entrance to the high school. A video camera caught the whole thing. After reviewing the footage, a Bellefontaine administrator contacted the Bellefontaine Police Department who then agreed, after reviewing...
hometownstations.com
Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax
WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what was determined to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
Robotics Club leaders visit Rotary Club
Benjamin Logan Robotics Club Vice President Paul Gantt, left, and President Claire Rhodes spoke Monday at the Bellefontaine Rotary Club meeting about the after-school program for students interested in STEM careers, which are some of the fastest growing in the country. They also detailed information about the FIRST Tech Challenge and the National Robotics Challenge. These events are robotics competitions in which students can apply problem-solving, programming, critical thinking and teamwork as they practice engineering and design skills. To learn more visit bit.ly/BLHS-Robotics. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.
Comments / 0