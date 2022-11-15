Though the judges outnumbered the competitors, the inaugural Poetry Jam at Knowlton Library Monday night celebrated youthful creativity and the power of words. The three poets involved participated in five category rounds and a final overall champion round. Each student won at least one first-place trophy, with Bellefontaine Middle School sixth-grader Holland Hower taking the grand prize with her poem “City In Ruins.” Organizer Nikki Burkhamer, second from the left, who leads the Writers Rule program at the library, is pictured with the participants, from left:, Dahlia Sokolow (West Liberty-Salem, sixth-grade), Holland and Noah Boyd, (WL-S, ninth-grade). The event was presented by Logan County Libraries and LoCo Art, and was open to all fifth- through 12-graders. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO